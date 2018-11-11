Iggy Azalea Goes Commando Under Plaid Robe

It’s no secret that Iggy Azalea enjoys posting seductively sexy photos to her Instagram, and her latest post is no different. The 28-year-old took to her Instagram account to share a simple, yet provocative snap of herself wearing a plaid robe. The rapper is staring directly into the camera, standing with her back straight, with one hand on her hip and the other in the pocket of the fuzzy robe.

Iggy adds a little sex appeal by pushing her leg forward to reveal her tanned thigh, the robe’s slit leaves little to the imagination, as it also shows that Iggy might not be wearing any panties, according to a report from Hollywood Life.

The “Black Widow” singer had her blonde hair flowing down her back with a braid in the center, her makeup was done impeccably with shimmering golden eyeshadow and a glossy orange-ish lip. Iggy’s brows were perfectly arched, as usual.

She captioned the photo with “Robe Life,” and tagged fashion retailer Fashion Nova, a company that seems to have a lot of celebs wearing their goods. According to Cosmopolitan, the company has more than 13 million followers on its Instagram account and at least 3,000 influencers, known as #NovaBabes, promoting its clothes.

“It’s kind of like this ripple effect. The more people shout us out, the more their fans shout us out. Kind of like a viral Youtube video. We’re a viral store,” said Richard Saghian, founder and CEO, while talking to Vice.

These influencers include Cardi B., Amber Rose, Blac Chyna, and of course Iggy.

Iggy’s fans were quick to comment and compliment Iggy’s post, but it seems her 12 million followers aren’t the only ones loving her look these days.

According to a report from Hollywood Life, Iggy’s boyfriend, 22-year-old Playboi Carti, is extremely attracted to her body. The attraction is so powerful that he might be shooting a music video dedicated to Iggy’s curves.

“He’s always praising her booty and will literally bow down to her backside. He wants to make a music video and have her star in it with him, the main focus will be her incredible body, he wants to celebrate her. He’s just really into her, it’s pretty sweet,” a source close to Iggy told Hollywood Life.

The young rapper even invited his lady to join his tour because he finds it hard to be away from her. The relationship between the pair is still new, but it seems things might be getting super serious.

“She can’t get enough of him and wants to be with him as much as possible, so she’s excited he invited her along,” another source previously told the magazine.