Shauna Sexton Poses Nude Wearing Only An Unbuttoned Jacket & Leg Warmers On Instagram

Shauna Sexton let her curves shine in the latest Instagram photo posted by Playboy, in which she lays on her side wearing just an unbuttoned jacket and white leg warmers. Her white jacket had pink stripes on the arms, as she laid her elbow casually on some ballet barres. The model matched the backdrop, which had pink walls. Shauna had her hair up in a messy bun, and looked intensely at the camera.

Recently, the model announced via her Instagram stories that she was headed to London over a “quarter life crisis,” detailed the Inquisitr. Since then, Shauna’s shared photos of herself smiling in front of Buckingham Palace, along with sharing snippets from her travels.

But before she headed out, there were new rumors surrounding her time with Ben Affleck, as an insider claimed that Shauna hinted that she had a sex tape of the actor. With that being said, it looks like Sexton is enjoying her trip abroad, and there’s been no new updates on the supposed tape.

Meanwhile, Affleck has been spotted several times looking happy with ex-wife Jennifer Garner and their three kids. It looks like he’s prioritizing family above all else for now, and is hopefully doing well as he recovers from his alcohol addiction.

And for now, it’s hard to know if Shauna will capitalize on her fling with Ben. Radar Online even suggested that she could earn up to $1 million for writing a tell-all book about Affleck. The insider noted that he never had her sign a non-disclosure agreement, which means that Shauna could theoretically snag a publishing deal and dish all the dirt if she wanted.

This could all just be speculation, however. At the same time, Radar Online also reported on how people on Ben’s team are concerned because they think he wasn’t in a good state of mind when the two had their fling.

“Everyone’s worried about how much she knows. And she could know a lot, because for at least two weeks of their so-called relationship, Ben was off the rails.”

Meanwhile, it appears that Shauna’s focusing on work since the breakup, and also heavily promoted a Playboy party on her Instagram. She also shared a couple of revealing photos where he ditched her underwear, as well as a photo of herself looking fierce in a black shirt as she rested her arms against a wall. We’ll just have to wait and see if anything comes out of these rumors.