Food Network Star Molly Yeh Is ‘So Excited’ About Her First Pregnancy

The ‘Girl Meets Farm’ host will be meeting her new baby in March of 2019.

Girl Meets Farm star Molly Yeh and her husband, farmer Nick Hagen, are going to be first-time parents. The Food Network host revealed the happy news on social media on Saturday, November 10.

“AND make way, baby bump comin through!!!! see ya in march, offspring,” she wrote on Instagram.

The accompanying photos are of Yeh and Hagen, and the 30-year-old mom-to-be is excitedly pointing at her growing tummy.

The woman behind the popular My Name is Yeh lifestyle and food blog told People that she first suspected that she was pregnant on a Sunday, a day that she usually bakes bread and does stuff all around her North Dakota home.

“I couldn’t do anything but sit on my couch and watch TV…. I was like, ‘Hmm,'” she explained.

She then took a home pregnancy test that proved her suspicions were correct.

“I am so excited,” the adorable Yeh gushed.

“I was made to make cute little lunches. I am so excited for that. I’m so excited to go to Disney World. I just really love kid stuff.”

As for her husband of almost four years — whom she met when both were studying music at the famed Juilliard School — she said that Hagen was “shocked” when she gave him the news.

Yeh is about 19 weeks along right now, and does not plan on finding out the sex of the baby ahead of his or her birth.

The parents-to-be are keeping a secret list of both girl and boy names that they are considering for their child. However, she is finding it much harder to choose boy names than girl names.

As for pregnancy cravings, she told People that, in the beginning, she wanted matzoh, bagels, and anything that could be used “as a vehicle for cream cheese.”

“The kid is going to be Jewish, I mean, if it wasn’t clear already,” the part Jewish, part Chinese celeb said.

Yeh rose to fame after publishing her first book, the 2016 memoir, Molly on the Range: Recipes and Stories from an Unlikely Life on a Farm, which won the Judge’s Award that year from the International Association of Culinary Professionals. Two years later, in 2018, she released her second tome, Yogurt, which is a cookbook featuring recipes created with what she calls “the duct tape of food.”

Tune in to the Season 2 premiere of Yeh’s series, Girl Meets Farm, on Sunday, November 11, at 11 a.m. ET on the Food Network.