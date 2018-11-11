Watch Bangladesh Vs. Zimbabwe Cricket Live Stream: Second Test Match, Start Time, Preview, Watch Live Online

After an embarrassing defeat in the first Test match, the Bangladesh national cricket team looks to regroup and draw the series against Zimbabwe in Dhaka.

After allowing Zimbabwe to win their first Test cricket match in Bangladesh in 17 years as the Inquisitr reported, the Tigers behind stand-in Test captain Mahmudullah Riyad head to Dhaka where they have played more home matches than anywhere else, as they look to avoid what would be a disastrous whitewash in the two-match Test series, in the second Test which will live stream from Sher-e-Bangla Stadium.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the second Test as Zimbabwe look for a rare whitewash victory in the two-match series between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 9 a.m. Bangladesh Standard Time on Sunday, November 11, at 25,000-seat Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka, Bangladesh. In Zimbabwe, that start time will be 5 a.m. Central Africa Time, while in the United Kingdom and Ireland, the match gets underway at 3 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time. In India, that start time will be 8:30 a.m. India Standard Time. Cricket fans in the United States can watch the match on Saturday night, November 10, at 11 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 8 p.m. Pacific.

Not only did Zimbabwe hand their hosts a defeat, but they also did it in a comprehensive fashion, winning by 151 wins and needing just three-and-a-half days to take care of business, per ESPN.

Mahmudullah pointed the finger straight at his batsmen, who lacked concentration in the game, he said according to Sport 24.

“I think we are suffering because of a lack of discipline. You have to raise your concentration in Tests. Otherwise, the chance of performing well is limited,” the fill-in captain said.

“In slow and spinning wickets where the ball comes late, you have to play it that way. There comes the importance of discipline. Patience is also important.”

On a quicker wicket in Mirpur, pacer Mustafizur Rahman returns to the bowling rotation, to replace spinner Nazmul Islam, the Dhaka Tribune reported.

Zimbabwe Captain Hamilton Masakadza guided his team to their first Test victory in Bangladesh since 2001. Hagen Hopkins / Getty Images

Gazi Television in Bangladesh will carry the second Bangladesh vs. Zimbabwe Test live on Sunday morning. Fans in India can watch a live stream via HotStar.

Otherwise, to watch a live stream of the first Test in the United States, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package.

The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the concluding match of the two-match Test series. A credit card will be required, but if the Sling package is canceled prior to the end of the seven-day period, no charges will be incurred.

The Bangladesh vs. Zimbabwe second test will be broadcast by Sky Sports in the United Kingdom and Ireland, which means that to access a live stream, fans in the UK and in Ireland require a Sky Sports subscription. Subscribers then need to register for the satellite network’s Sky Go streaming service, which is free, but fans must fill out some basic information to obtain a Sky Go login.

Once registration is complete, visit the Sky Go Sports login page. Then, at last, cricket viewers can stream the Bangladesh vs. Zimbabwe Test live from Dhaka. Sky Go is also available on most mobile devices by downloading the Sky Go app.

In Zimbabwe, the South African streaming service Super Sport will provide a live stream of the match.