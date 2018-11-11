Gigi Hadid Sizzles In A Shimmery White Catsuit That She Wore To The VSFS18 After-Party

After rocking the ramp of the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018 in a sexy fitted floral jumpsuit with a coordinating parachute, Gigi Hadid stunned everyone at the VS after-party.

According to a report by Harper’s BAZAAR, Gigi flaunted her flawless figure in a shimmery white Atelier Versace catsuit with an off-the-shoulder design as well as choker detail at the neck. The outfit showcased Gigi’s slim waist and exposed just the right amount of cleavage to leave the rest to imagination. The catsuit — that extended around Gigi’s foot — provided a super elongating look and accentuated her well-toned legs.

The model swept her tresses into a casual updo, applied some pink blusher and rosy lip color, and finished her eye makeup with subtle cat eyeliner. She wore a pair of clear PVC pumps and wore silver drop earrings in only one year while a stud in the other.

Gigi posted a video as well as a picture on her Instagram where she is featured showing off her statement ensemble and enviable figure. Within a few hours of going live, the post in question garnered more than 866,000 likes and close to 25,00 comments. In the post, Gigi thanked Versace, her stylist Mimi Cuttrell, her makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury, and her hairstylist Anthony Turner.

“Slaying every outfit,” one of her fans commented on the picture. “[sic] You have the best girl of the world Zayn Malik,” another fan wrote a message to Gigi’s boyfriend.

Gigi also posted nine other photographs from the event on her Instagram where she is featured wearing the famous floral jumpsuit which turned many heads during the fashion show. She also posted lots of pictures taken backstage and during the show with her fellow models, including Kendall Jenner, sister Bella Hadid, Josephine Skriver, Lorena Rae, and many others. The post amassed 1.6 million likes and close to 5,000 comments from her fans and followers, who showered all the beautiful ladies with hundreds of compliments.

Gigi added that the full show will be shared with the world on December 2 as her fans had been asking about it on her previous posts.

According to Harper’s BAZAAR, Gigi Hadid last participated in the VS fashion extravaganza in 2016 but didn’t take part in the 2017 show. This year, however, she came back and walked the famous runway with her gorgeous sister Bella Hadid. Their mother and reality TV star Yolanda Hadid attended the fashion show and cheered her daughters.

At the after-party, Gigi was spotted with her sister Bella and her beau Abel Tesfaye (The Weeknd), but Gigi’s own boyfriend Zayn was not in attendance, the report said.