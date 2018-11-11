Blac Chyna And The Kardashians Celebrate Dream’s Second Birthday Today

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian’s daughter, Dream, turned 2-years-old today, and the proud mom celebrated with an adorable — and rare — post of the birthday girl on Instagram. Though the clan is busy dealing with the impact of the devastating Woolsey fire, which has forced evacuations across Southern California, a few family members are taking the time to celebrate the toddler on social media.

Two years ago today, Dream was born on November 10, 2016, in Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. Though Chyna and Kardashian split up in February, 2017, just a few months after Dream was born, the two have developed a friendship as co-parents over the years. At one point, Chyna had threatened Kardashian’s custody of his daughter, but they have reached a peaceful point, splitting time with their daughter.

Chyna, who rarely posts photos of her Dream on social media, celebrated her daughter’s big day with a post showing the 2-year-old smiling and laughing.

“To my Dreamy, Today is your 2nd Birthday and one day when you are older you will read this and know how much I love and cherish you. I wish you the most fulfilling experiences on your journey, blessings that overflows on your hands and the courage to pursue your ‘Dreams.’ As your mother I hope happiness and peace will follow you every step of the way. Happy Birthday to my beautiful and smart babygirl!!!!! Love Mommy,” she captioned the photos.

Chyna wasn’t the only one to celebrate with an Instagram post. Grandma Kris Jenner had a few photos of her own to share.

“Happy 2nd Birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Dream!!!! You have brought such joy into our lives and I love you so dearly… what a special blessing you are my precious girl.. I LOVE YOU????????????????????????????????????????May you always have bubbles!!” she wrote in one post.

A little while later she followed that up with a second post.

As for Rob, the reluctant reality TV star has been absent from social media. His last post was a retweet yesterday, but he has pinned a picture of his daughter to the top of his page. The Kardashian family has been busy this week after the devastating Woolsey fire threatened several of the family member’s homes.

Kim Kardashian West and Khloe Kardashian were forced to evacuate their home, while Kourtney says that the fire “just stopped” on its own before reaching her home, which she had evacuated as well. Caitlyn Jenner was also forced to evacuate. Her home was apparently destroyed by the fire.