‘Grown-Ish’ Gets Season 2 Premiere Date On Freeform

Earlier this year, Grown-ish debuted on Freeform, and now the popular comedy series has received an official premiere date for its second season, according to a report from Entertainment Weekly. The Freeform series is a spinoff of the original ABC series, Black-ish, and follows the college journey of eldest Johnson daughter Zoey, played by Yara Shahidi, and her group of friends.

Zoey’s friends are activist Aaron Jackson, played by Trevor Jackson, conservative Latina Ana Torres, played by Francia Raisa, free-spirited bisexual Nomi Segal, played by Emily Arlook, drug-dealing troublemaker Vivek Shah, played by Jordan Buhat, track star twins Jazz Forster and Sky Forster, played by sisters Chloe Bailey and Halle Bailey, and hipster Luca Hall, played by Luka Sabbat.

With every episode, the show manages to address an issue currently plaguing society, from the killing of unarmed black men to the opioid epidemic, Zoey and her group have dealt with it all while trying to maintain a solid GPA. The show’s creator, Kenya Barris, described it as “that in-between place where you’re not quite an adult but facing grown world problems for the first time.”

The show’s Instagram account posted a new cast photo with the announcement. The photo features all the main cast members surrounded by food and drinks, with Shahidi at the center of it all.

After a season-long dilemma of the heart, Season 1 ended with Zoey finally making a decision. Throughout the finale, each of Zoey’s girlfriends made a case for their favorite bachelor in order to help Zoey make a decision. While playing a game, Ana recommends sleeping with Cash, marrying Aaron, and getting rid of Luca; Nomi says to bang Luca, marry Aaron, and kill Cash; And the twins are team Cash.

“He’s a human lottery ticket,” the twins explained since Cash is a star athlete and is even considering spending an extra year in college for Zoey.

Eventually, Zoey goes with her heart and picks Luca. A short clip of the new season shows Zoey is still happy with her decision. The clip shows her on video chat with Luca, who appears to be in Paris, securing their love by adding their own personalized lock to the Pont des Arts.

According to a release from the network posted on TV Series Finale, the show “ranks as the network’s No. 1 show this year among Adults 18-34, Women 18-34, Adults 18-49, Women 18-49, Persons 12-34 and Females 12-34. In addition, it is the No. 1 comedy on cable this year in Women 18-34 and Females 12-34.”

Grown-ish will return on Wednesday, January 2, at 8 p.m. ET on Freeform.