Kate Upton, Justin Verlander Announce Baby's Arrival, Share First Picture Of Family's New Sweetie

There’s great news this weekend for hot celebrity couple Kate Upton and Justin Verlander. Fans have been waiting to see when their first baby would be born, and it looks like their new family member has arrived.

Both Kate Upton and Justin Verlander took to Instagram Saturday evening to share the exciting news. Genevieve Upton Verlander was born on November 7 and it looks like all went well with the delivery. Kate and Justin both shared photos of little Genevieve on their respective pages and both pictures are absolutely adorable.

The picture Upton shared of baby Genevieve shows part of her face and one hand as she’s snuggling up against someone. Her nose and lips are visible and she’s got one finger up to her lip. The couple didn’t share a picture of the baby’s full face, at least not yet, and it’s not necessarily unusual for celebrities to go this route.

Naturally, Upton’s post got a lot of attention from her followers, even on a Saturday evening. Kate has 6 million followers on Instagram, and her post introducing Genevieve had about 80,000 likes within the first 40 minutes of being on her page. More than 1,000 people quickly commented and everybody was wishing the newly-expanded family well.

Verlander announced the baby’s arrival at about the same time as his wife, but he shared a different picture and caption. His Instagram post showed both him and his wife holding Genevieve’s hand and he said she stole his heart the second he met her. Justin’s post also garnered tens of thousands of likes within minutes and hundreds of his followers commented with their congratulations.

Little Genevieve’s arrival comes just a week after Upton and Verlander celebrated their first wedding anniversary. As the Inquisitr shared, the two got married on November 4 of last year and they shared throwback photos to their Instagram pages commemorating the event.

Justin and Kate first met in 2012 and Us Weekly notes that they went public with their romance in January 2013. They ended their relationship in mid-2013 and she briefly dated Maksim Chmerkovskiy of Dancing with the Stars for a few months at that time, as he had recently split from then-girlfriend Peta Murgatroyd. Upton and Verlander reunited in January 2014 and announced their engagement in May 2016.

Fans are thrilled to see Kate Upton and Justin Verlander share the news of Genevieve Upton Verlander’s arrival and they can’t wait to get more details. It’s too soon to know how open Justin and Kate will be on sharing updates on Genevieve via their social media pages, but this will tide everybody over for a little while at least.