Matthew Whitaker, Donald Trump’s New Attorney General, Is A Climate Change Skeptic

It did not take long for President Donald Trump to fire Jeff Sessions. As soon as it became official that the Democratic Party is taking over the House, Sessions was fired and replaced by his former chief of staff Matthew Whitaker.

As detailed by a previous Inquisitr report, Whitaker’s appointment caused widespread controversy prompting rumours that the new AG is looking to terminate – or at least limit the scope of – Robert Mueller’s probe into Russian election interference and possible coordination between Kremlin and the Trump campaign.

These rumors accelerated with the resurfacing of Whitaker’s 2017 CNN op-ed in which he argues that Mueller is “dangerously close” to crossing the red line, suggesting that the scope of his team’s investigation should be limited by the POTUS via a willing attorney general.

But as it turns out, Whitaker shares Donald Trump’s views on more than Mueller’s investigation. Much like Trump, Whitaker is a climate change skeptic.

This was revealed yesterday by Mother Jones.

While probing Whitaker’s background the publication stumbled upon a series of interviews in which Whitaker comes across as a staunch climate change skeptic.

In 2016, Whitaker argued that it would be “a little arrogant” for human beings to believe that they can have “such a dramatic and permanent effect” on the environment.

Rejecting the global scientific consensus that humans are causing climate change, Whitaker opined that there is “no evidence” to prove how much much the climate has actually changed, arguing that “there is a natural warming and cooling cycle you have to believe exists in the long view of the Earth’s history.”

“If there was a president at the end of the Ice Age, they would have also believed in climate change,” Whitaker asserted in an interview broadcast earlier this month.

According to Donald Trump’s new attorney general, government regulation meant to counter and combat the effects of man-made climate change – regulation in relation to fossil fuels, for instance – is “draconian,” and an “intimidation and litigation” technique used by progressive attorneys across the United States.

But Matthew Whitaker is not only a vocal critic of climate change science, he has also attempted to influence legislation during Barack Obama’s presidency.

At the time the executive director of the conservative watchdog Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust, Whitaker frequently filed complaints against Obama’s administration – then-Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in particular – and criticized left-leaning American states for launching investigations into oil and gas industry climate change denial lobbying efforts.

Acting Attorney General Matthew Whitaker’s climate change skepticism is merely a reflection of the Trump administration’s attitudes toward environmental science, perhaps best summarized in the president’s Twitter claim about a Chinese global warming conspiracy “created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive.”