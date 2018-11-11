Ariana Grande Spotted Leaving Studio As ‘Thank U, Next’ Tops Charts

The young singer is hard at work despite all the heartache she's had in her life as of late.

Ariana Grande was photographed leaving a West Hollywood recording studio on Friday night. According to TMZ, the singing sensation was surrounded by a group of friends as she slipped into a Range Rover.

Grande was donning an over-sized hoodie and a pair of knee-high heeled boots while sipping a beverage from a red plastic cup. The singer had her gorgeous locks pulled up in her signature hairstyle with a purse hanging off her shoulder.

Grande’s latest single, “Thank U, Next,” is currently ranked as the most streamed song on Spotify despite being released just a week prior. According to TMZ, her single is currently sitting in the No. 1 slot on both the U.S. and global Spotify charts. This is a huge feat for the 25-year-old, as she’s the only female to land at the top of both the U.S. and global chart this year.

MTV UK notes that Ariana may just be able to see the future as she did declare her single “Thank U, Next” would be a “smash” before she released it. In just a week, the song has broken a few records and topped just about every chart it is sitting on.

Some media outlets have gone as far as to report this may very well be the singing sensation’s best song to date.

#ThankUNext by #ArianaGrande has now broken its own record 5 TIMES IN A ROW!! It's now the most streamed female song in 1 day… with a total of 9.6 MILLION plays (previously it held the 24 hour record with 9.1M). Congrats @ArianaGrande! pic.twitter.com/o6kuLYEjr3 — Mike Adam (@MikeAdamOnAir) November 10, 2018

As those who have been following all things Grande know, the young singer recently had a very public split with Pete Davidson, with whom she had previously been engaged to. Fans, followers, friends, and family members of the young singer expressed relief when news broke, as many thought she’d moved too quickly into a serious relationship with Davidson.

Initially, some media outlets speculated Grande’s “Thank U, Next” single was going to be a diss track following the end of her relationship with Davidson. The song, however, ended up being a relatable break-up song with Grande singing about how “grateful” she was for the lessons she learned over the course of her past relationships.

According to MTV UK, Grande broke Taylor Swift’s record for most streamed female-performed song in a day. The young singer then went on to break her own record with people playing the song just shy of 10 million times in a single day.

Grande’s single is also dominating iTunes, which makes it one of the most successful songs immediately following its release.

Ariana is currently hard at work finishing the Thank U, Next album which she recently revealed may even be released before the year ends.