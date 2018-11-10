Bella Hadid Flaunts Cleavage & Curves In Sexy New Lingerie Photos

Bella Hadid’s Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show looks may be over for this year, but she’s still celebrating the honor on social media.

On Saturday, November 10, Bella Hadid took to her Instagram account to post two photos of her rocking sexy Victoria’s Secret lingerie. In the black and white snapshots, the model is seen rocking a black bra with sequined straps, which shows off her ample cleavage.

Hadid also dons a pair of sequined panties for the photo, which showcase her toned abs and flat tummy. Bella gives a sultry stare into the camera in the pictures, and has her long, dark hair parted to the side and styled in soft, bouncy, loose curls. She captioned the photos with a simple black heart emoji.

Bella and her fellow Victoria’s Secret angels walked the runway at the famed fashion show in New York City on Thursday night.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Hadid was joined by her sister Gigi Hadid, close fiend Kendall Jenner, Adriana Lima, Adam Levine’s wife Behati Prinsloo, Candice Swanepoel, Elsa Hosk, Jasmine Tookes, Josephine Skrive, Lais Ribeiro, Martha Hunt, Romee Strijd, Sara Sampaio, Stella Maxwell, and Taylor Hill on the catwalk.

Musical guests such as The Chainsmokers, Halsey, Kelsea Ballerini, Rita Ora, Shawn Mendes, and The Struts were all in attendance to give performances as well.

Hollywood Life reports that Bella Hadid’s boyfriend, singer The Weeknd, was also in attendance, but did not perform. Instead, he sat front row with her mother, Yolanda Hadid, and watched his girlfriend strut her stuff on the runway.

Afterwards, the couple was seen showing off some major PDA while they were leaving the after party together.

“It was a completely different experience for The Weeknd last time at the show with Bella because he had to focus most of his attention on his performance. [He] appreciated it so much more this time around because he was able to just sit back, enjoy the show, and gush over Bella the entire time,” an insider told the outlet.

“He literally couldn’t take his hands off of Bella all night long after the VS Fashion Show. They were constantly holding hands and kissing all night long and looking very much in love. They couldn’t stop smiling at one another. They looked so cute together and their love seems extremely genuine and pure,” the source added.

Bella Hadid and the rest of the models can be seen in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show when it airs on CBS on December 2 at 10 p.m.