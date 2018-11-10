Farrah Abraham Stuns In Bikini & Boxing Outfit In Maldives After Dropping Out Of Celebrity Match

Farrah Abraham isn’t letting the outfit she had made for her celebrity boxing match go to waste. The former Teen Mom OG star posed for photos wearing the ensemble while vacationing in the Maldives this weekend.

According to a Nov. 10 report by Radar Online, Farrah Abraham posed for the camera while wearing a blue bikini top, long blonde wig, and the outfit that she was seemingly going to wear to her celebrity boxing match in Atlantic City this weekend.

As many fans will remember, Farrah was scheduled to fight former Flavor of Love star, Nicole “Hoopz” Alexander in the celebrity charity event, but backed out earlier this week at the last minute, claiming that the promoters had not held up their end of the contract by booking flights and hotel rooms for up to 30 members of her entourage.

However, the promoters claim that Abraham had been paid half of the money up front, and that all of their promises had been carried. They are now threatening to sue the reality star for millions of dollars.

In the photos, Farrah dons a pair of large, red boxing gloves, and a bright pink robe with her name on the back, and matching boxing shorts, complete with her initials monogrammed on them. The ex-Teen Mom star also wears a pair of boxing shoes as she stands in front of a gorgeous ocean view in the Maldives, where she is currently vacationing.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Farrah Abraham was roasted by her former Teen Mom OG co-star, Catelynn Lowell, for backing out of the fight. Cate claims that Farrah was scared to get in the ring with “Hoopz,” and that she’s bummed she won’t be able to watch Abraham get beaten down by the reality star.

“Hoopz” also spoke out about Abraham quitting the match at the last minute, calling the timing shady. She also says that Farrah seemingly always finds a way to come out of every situation playing the victim.

“This was gonna be a scene and a half, and I wanted to be close up, and I really, truly wanted to witness her get folded in half by ‘Hoopz’. If she got knocked out I was celebrating. I was gonna do a dance and everything,” Drita D’Avanzo, who is Farrah’s enemy and scheduled referee for the celebrity boxing match previously stated.

Farrah Abraham is now relaxing on vacation instead of attending the boxing match.