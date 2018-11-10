Robin Thicke And April Love Geary’s House One Of Many Burned Down In California Wildfires

A day after losing everything in the wildfire, Robin Thicke finds comfort in visiting his father's grave.

Singer Robin Thicke and his wife, model April Love Geary, are counting their blessings today after watching their Malibu home burn to the ground. According to Us Weekly, the couple and their 8-month-old daughter Mia were able to evacuate their home safely, but not before watching it burn to the ground with their own eyes.

Like many families, the couple lost all their belongings in the fire and are sending their prayers to all those affected. The 41-year-old “Blurred Lines” singer is expecting his second child with 23-year-old Geary. He also has an 8-year-old son named Julian whom she shares with his ex-wife Paula Patton.

Thicke took to Twitter to announce that he and his family had safely evacuated Malibu. “This is us going North instead of South on the PCH to get away from the fire,” he said. “We are in the middle of it.” Before their departure, the singer captured a picture of the skyline of his neighborhood. The image shows the picturesque homes going up in a massive cloud of black smoke.

Geary posted the same picture to her account to express her gratitude for her and her family’s lives.

“Our house is somewhere in there. I’m so sad but so thankful that we all made it out safe. Praying for everyone in Malibu, our city is up in flames.”

The musician had purchased the California home for him and his family in 2015 for a whopping $2.4 million. It boasted four bedrooms, an ocean view, and a horse corral. He often shared pictures of he and his children enjoying the property, surfing, boating, and playing on the sandy beaches.

Despite the loss, Thicke and Geary recognize that all their material possessions can be replaced. Although they are saddened to part with a home that was the place of many good memories, they are grateful the situation wasn’t any worse. The family is now picking up the pieces while they decide what to do next.

Geary is finding comfort on a bad day by spending time with her young daughter, and she posted a picture of her 8-month-old laughing. “My sunshine,” she captioned the image.

On Saturday, Thicke took Julian and Mia to visit the grave of his father, Alan Thicke, as a way of putting things in perspective. He posted a picture to Instagram of Julian arranging sunflowers around his grandfathers grave. He captioned the picture, “Went to visit Grandpa. Count your blessings!”