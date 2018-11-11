Victoria’s Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes Posts Photo Of Lingerie-Clad Adriana Lima As Farewell Tribute

After 20 years and 18 runways with one of the biggest lingerie companies in the world, Adriana Lima is finally hanging up her Victoria’s Secret Angel wings. Earlier this week, the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was held in New York City and it marked Lima’s final walk down the VS runway. After the show, fellow model and angel Jasmine Tookes took to Instagram to post a sweet tribute to the Brazilian bombshell.

Lima made her first VS runway appearance at just 18-years-old, and soon became the company’s most valuable angel, according to a report from InStyle. In 2016, Business Insider reported that the model earned a whopping $10.5 million, which made her the highest-paid angel that year.

Her “most valuable” status was calculated, most recently in 2017, by analytics company D’Marie.

“We’ve developed an algorithm that compiles over 24 specific metrics from each social media platform that determines an individual’s ranking amongst others’ in any variety of categories,” the company explained.

The 37-year-old supermodel will definitely be missed by fans and fellow angels alike. Tookes posted a snap of Lima’s final moments on the runway on Thursday, November 8, as she closed the show. In the photo, Lima is wearing a see-through top with metallic-looking sequins over a light silver-gray bra and matching panties. In the caption of the photo, Tookes thanked Lima for making her feel welcomed.

“My very very first VS job was actually with her and no matter who I was and how new I was she made me feel so beyond welcomed???? Never in a million years did I think I’d even get to share a runway with this queen,” she wrote.

Tookes also noted that Lima has been a constant inspiration throughout her career and contributed to her decision to work with Victoria’s Secret.

Lima also posted a note on her own Instagram along with a video compilation of her time with the lingerie giant.

While talking to People, Lima teased her upcoming projects. The model said she is looking forward to supporting causes that uplift and empower women. But as for right now, Lima is celebrating with her family. The Daily Mail posted photos from her Instagram story showing Lima and her two daughters enjoying a night out with a cake in Greenwich Village.

It’s unclear whether Lima is totally retiring from modeling, but fans will just have to wait and see what the Brazilian-born beauty will do next.