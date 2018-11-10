Kourtney Kardashian Laughs During ‘Pancake War’ With Kendall Jenner

Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner found an interesting way to pass the time while Kourt was staying with her little sister due to being evacuated from her home amid the wildfires that are currently damaging parts of California.

According to a Nov. 10 report by Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian is shacking up with Kendall Jenner for the weekend, and the sisters have been having some good old-fashion sleepover fun together.

Kendall took to her Instagram account on Saturday to reveal that she and Kourtney were having “pancake wars” against one another. The sisters were seemingly both cooking their own versions of pancakes and were hoping to be deemed the winner of the best looking and tasting breakfast food.

“It’s on b–ch,” Jenner tells Kardashian in a video posted to her story. Later, she asks a friend which set of pancakes look better. Kendall’s are lighter in color and a multitude of sizes, while there are only a couple of Kourtney’s plate, which are perfectly round and cooked to a deep, dark brown color.

Later, Kendall trolls her big sister for taking too long to cook her pancakes, and reveals the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star slowly cooking one pancake at a time on the stove.

According to a report by People Magazine, Kourtney Kardashian is staying with Kendall Jenner after she was forced out of her Calabasas home due to the Woolsey wildfire hitting Southern California.

Kourtney and her sisters, Khloe and Kim Kardashian were all evacuated and their homes were threatened by the flames over the weekend. On Saturday, Kourt took to social media to reveal that although the fire was right up to her front gate, it “just stopped” on its own before reaching her home.

“Glory be to God. Hoping that the day continues like this and that the fire gets contained. To everyone removed from their homes, to those who lost their homes, to those affected let’s all continue to pray,” Kardashian stated via Instagram.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s home was also in major danger on Friday night. The reality star revealed that she was informed that the fire had reached her property, but that it was being contained away from her multi-million dollar mansion for the time being.

The fire also reached Kendall’s father Caitlyn Jenner’s home on Friday, and reports suggested that her Malibu estate had been reduced to ashes. However, the house just narrowly missed the flames.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!