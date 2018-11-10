Jennifer Garner Shows Off Chic & Casual Style During Date Night With New Boyfriend, John Miller

Jennifer Garner is moving on from her marriage with Ben Affleck. The actress has a new boyfriend, John Miller, and the pair decided to make their first public appearance now that Jen is officially a divorced woman.

According to a November 10 report by E! News, Jennifer Garner and John Miller stepped out together to take in a play on Friday night. The pair, who managed to avoid being photographed heading into the performance together, attended the musical Dear Evan Hansen at the Ahmanson Theatre in L.A. over the weekend.

Garner wore a pair of jeans, a white button-down shirt, and a gray blazer for the outing. She also donned her black, round glasses and wore her hair parted down the middle and styled in loose natural-looking waves.

When the performance was over, Jennifer and John were seen leaving the theater together in a limo. Garner exited the venue first, and Miller came out a few minutes later in hopes of keeping the prying paparazzi at bay.

Neither Jen nor John have commented about the relationship in a public setting, but sources claim that things are “not serious” between them at the moment.

“She’s been hanging out with him for the last few months and getting to know him. They have some friends in common and know some of the same people through their kids,” the insider dished.

Meanwhile, John Miller has not yet met Jennifer Garner’s three children, Violet, Seraphina, and Samuel, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck.

Garner’s relationship with Miller is her first public romance since she and Affleck split back in 2015. Jen and Ben have been separated for years, but only finalized their divorce this month.

In addition, John is newly divorced himself. Miller recently finalized the end of his marriage from violinist Caroline Campbell. Miller and Campbell share two children together, so it seems that he and Jennifer may have a lot in common.

Last month, sources told People Magazine that while Jennifer Garner is open to romance, she is mostly focused on her career and her children following the official end of her marriage to Ben Affleck.

“Jen doesn’t want to be single for the rest of her life, so she is open to dating. She has been on dates, but it seems she isn’t serious about a guy. As always, she is mostly focused on her kids and her job,” a source told the magazine.