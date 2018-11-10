Kris Jenner Shouts Out Boyfriend Corey Gamble On His Birthday

Kris Jenner is a woman in love. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to her social media account this weekend to share a sweet photo and message in honor of boyfriend Corey Gamble’s birthday.

According to a November 10 report by People Magazine, Kris Jenner shared a photo of herself and Corey Gamble to her Instagram account on Saturday, which showed the couple snuggled up together and showing off some PDA by holding hands.

In the photo, Kris is seen wearing some skin-tight black pants, and a sparkling black blazer, complete with matching heels. She rocks her signature short hairstyle and a pair of oversize black sunglasses.

Meanwhile, Corey is seen wearing gray pants, with black sneakers, and a white sweater with a black shirt underneath, and a gold chain to complete the look. The couple look happy as they strike a pose for the camera.

In the caption of the snapshot, Kris wishes Corey a happy birthday, and calls him her “ride or die.” She even thanks him for everything she does for her family, saying that he’s “always holding it down” for her, and professes her love to Gamble, whom she has been dating for four years now.

Kris Jenner started dating Corey Gamble in November of 2014 not long after her divorce with Caitlyn Jenner. Kris and Caitlyn, formerly Bruce Jenner, were married from 1991 to 2014, and was her second marriage. Jenner was also previously married to Robert Kardashian from 1978 to 1991.

Although she’s been married twice before, Kris says she doesn’t see herself walking down the aisle again, despite her feelings of love for Corey.

“You know, I’ve done that twice and it didn’t work out so well,” she said. “So I don’t know — you never know. I’m going to take a page out of Goldie [Hawn] and Kurt [Russell]’s book. Or Kourtney [Kardashian]’s book. I think as long as things are going so well, why ruffle it up?” Jenner told Ellen DeGeneres during an interview last year.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Jenner was a guest on the Divorce Sucks! podcast back in September, and again, revealed that she never wanted to get married again.

“It’s just not what I think I need to do again based on my past,” Kris told the podcast’s host, Laura Wasser.

Fans can see more of Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble’s relationship when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on the E! Network.