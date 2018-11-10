Justin Bieber Shares Kiss With ‘Hunny Buns Punkin’ Hailey Baldwin In New Instagram Post

It seems like Justin Bieber is a fan of pet names after he uploaded a snap of him giving a big smooch to his wife Hailey Baldwin, People is reporting. The black-and-white photo features the couple giving each other a big kiss on the lips, and Bieber captioned the photo simply “hunny buns punkin.” Bieber and Baldwin had not been afraid of packing on the PDA as of late and were most recently seen having a sweet breakfast date in London.

It’s nice to see some happiness from Bieber, especially since he was spotted breaking down in public multiple times. In one instance, Bieber was spotted crying at a bar at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida last month. Baldwin reportedly comforted the singer as he cried. According to an inside source, it seems like Bieber is going through a bit of an existential crisis.

“Justin has his up and down days like everyone else,” said the source.

“What he struggles with mostly is that he knows he is beyond blessed, but he has days when he feels empty and confused. He feels something is missing from his life that can’t be bought. It’s a missing feeling of happiness. He is very much grateful for his amazing life and especially for Hailey. It’s difficult for him that he can’t just enjoy everything and feel happy. He has been in treatment for this before.”

A source also said last month that Bieber was going to pull back a little on his hectic work schedule in order to spend more quality time with Baldwin, who he reportedly married in secret at a courthouse in New York City in September. This actually might be a point of contention between the couple, as a source stated that Baldwin is interested in doing lots of more projects while Bieber wants to lay back and chill. Still, despite this difference in opinion and Bieber going through a difficult emotional period, their relationship seems more solid than ever.

The two even got matching tattoos, according to People. Celebrity tattoo artist Bang Bang, who has done many tattoos for Bieber in the past, confirmed to the press that he gave them a couple’s tattoo. He also added that Bieber got his ink on his face, and is “doing a good job of laying low” since his apparently discrete tattoo hasn’t been spotted by paparazzi yet. As for the placement of Baldwin’s secret tattoo, Bang Bang refused to divulge any more information.

Since the duo is increasingly being more affectionate in public, perhaps we’ll get a glimpse of their matching ink soon.