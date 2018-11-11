Andrew Gillum Withdraws His Concession As Florida Governor’s Race Moves To Recount

Democratic Florida gubernatorial contender Andrew Gillum withdrew his concession and promised to battle on in the contest for Florida’s governorship on Saturday, November 10.

Reuters reports that Gillum announced that he was back in it to win it within hours of Florida Secretary of State Ken Detzner ordering a recount in the races for agriculture commissioner, senator, and governor. Both Gillum and Ron DeSantis issued statements on Detzner’s decision. But while DeSantis put out a recording of himself insisting that the results handed over for a recount are “clear and unambiguous just as they were on election night,” Gillum addressed a room filled with supporters in a more justice-seeking tone, and he condemned President Trump for his criticism of the process, along the way.

“What has also changed since election night have been the chorus of voices — from the President of the United States, the junior senator of the state of Florida, and the governor of the state of Florida — a chorus calling for the ending of the counting in this process,” Gillum said after he made note of the factors that have transpired to force a recount.

Among those factors have been the outstanding number of votes that officials are aware remain to be counted, and the need to gauge how many votes are still out there that they may not be unaware of. In spite of whatever Trump and any other cynic may think, it is the duty of DeSantis and Gillum, both, to ensure that every vote is accounted for.

???? BREAKING: Recount IS ON: Florida Secretary of State orders Statewide recounts in Gov, Sen & AG Commissioner. #FloridaRecount2018 pic.twitter.com/71LH3q550z — Samantha-Jo Roth (@SamanthaJoRoth) November 10, 2018

“We don’t just get the opportunity to stop counting votes because we don’t like the direction in which the vote tally is heading. That is not democratic and that certainly is not the American way,” said Gillum. “I am replacing my words of concession with an uncompromised and unapologetic call that we count every single vote.”

Of the three elections that must now enter a recount, the tally in the governor’s race separates its opposing parties by the largest margin, according to CNN. In other races, Republican Matt Caldwell trails Democratic incumbent Nikki Fried by a 0.06 percent margin in the competition for the agriculture commissioner’s seat. Democratic Sen. Bill Nelson is currently behind Republican Gov. Rick Scott, in the race for Senator. And, Gillum still has a ways to go to close a 0.41 percent deficit in a governor’s race that has him down by nearly 34,000 votes.

The people of Florida will finally get to welcome a successor to Gov. Scott by the week’s end, as rules dictate that the recount can span no further than Thursday, November 15, at 3 p.m.