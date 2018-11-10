Meghan Markle Successfully Camouflages Her Baby Bump With Elegant Black Coat Dress

On Saturday, a pregnant Meghan Markle returned to the public eye to attend the Festival of Remembrance Service at Royal Albert Hall. The outing marks the first event that the 37-year-old duchess has attended with Prince Harry since the couple returned from the 16-day royal tour of Australia, Figi, The Kingdom of Tonga, and New Zealand at the end of October.

Fans of the popular royal couple wondered why Meghan Markle didn’t accompany Prince Harry for a previous engagement on November 8. At that time, the Duke of Sussex placed a cross of remembrance at the Graves Of Unknown British soldiers from World War I and World War II. Turns out there was an explanation for Markle not going; she wasn’t meant to attend, and Prince Harry was organized to attend the service alone, according to OK! Magazine.

For the somber service, the Duchess of Sussex chose to wear a classic black coat dress fashioned by designer Stella McCartney, according to People. The elegant pick was a success at covering up her ever-growing baby bump because of a specially fitted part of the ensemble, a black bow. What’s more, the former Suits star achieved the camouflaging effect by tying the ribbon around the front of her pregnant tummy. The mom-to-be additionally elected to go with natural makeup, and reports indicated that she was absolutely glowing at the service.

Who made Meghan Markle’s silver chain handbag, black belted coat, and black pumps? https://t.co/nb9WqGBDuJ pic.twitter.com/Dcj1cbTRIz — Tiffany Hernandez (@outfitid) November 10, 2018

The Festival of Remembrance Service is held every year, and the event this year marks 100 years since the end of World War 1. Attendees at the event pay tribute to military heroes who perished in the war. The queen and Prince Charles led the royal procession into the Royal Albert Hall, and Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William, Kate Middleton, and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, paid their respects once they were there.

The service on Saturday wasn’t the first time that the Duchess of Sussex has been involved in a “royal cover-up” to hide her ever-growing baby bump, according to the Daily Mail. In the past, she’s used a series of props to cleverly hide her bump, including using plastic folders and clutches held close to her chest. Additionally, she strategically changed from dresses that hugged her figure to wrapping herself up “in turtleneck jumpers and oversized coats.”

“The use of knee-length coats has cleverly helped Meghan avoid speculation and, as it’s now very much the autumnal season, the use of long oversized coats didn’t arouse suspicion,” said Lucas Armitage, who is a celebrity stylist.