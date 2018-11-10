Kourtney Kardashian Says Wildfire ‘Just Stopped’ Before Destroying Her Home

‘The fire was coming up the hill towards my house and just stopped on it’s own.’

Many members of the Kardashian and Jenner family – as well as several other celebrities for that matter – have been forced to evacuate their homes as several wildfires spread across Southern California. Kourtney Kardashian recently took to Instagram to reassure her 69.3 million followers via her Instagram Stories that her home hadn’t been destroyed by the Woolsey Fire.

“This is so devastating and crazy.” The TV personality shared on her stories yesterday along with a picture featuring a screenshot of a news story showing the wildfire.

“My home is on this street,” she added to the caption.

On the bottom of the photo, Kourtney also took a moment to pray for everyone affected by the fires as well as those who were currently trying to fight to contain and put them out.

A few hours ago, Kardashian shared another photo with the caption “last night.” It was hard to make out exactly what the photo was as it was dark and filled with smoke and flames.

“The fire was coming up the hill towards my house and just stopped on it’s own,” Kourtney added in a second post sharing a picture of what appeared to be a fire starting to fizzle out.

Kardashian then shared another photo featuring a smoky – but fire free – valley with the caption “this morning” followed by several praying hand emoticons.

Kourtney Kardashian's home has luckily been spared by the #CaliforniaFire: https://t.co/ePaSMfxpDL — JustJared.com (@JustJared) November 10, 2018

The reality TV star concluded her update with one more post sending prayers to those who were less fortunate than her and lost their homes in the fires.

“Glory be to God. Hoping that the day continues like this and that the fire gets contained. To everyone removed from their homes, to those who lost their homes, to those affected let’s all continue to pray.”

According to a report by People, which includes screenshots of the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s Instagram story updates, the 39-year-old took shelter at her sister Kendall Jenner’s house after being forced to evacuate her own home.

Media outlets have been reporting very mixed information regarding the current status of the homes of other members of the Kardashian and Jenner family. Despite previous reports claiming Caitlyn Jenner’s home had been destroyed in the fire, the Inquisitr was recently able to confirm that was not the case.

Variety reports other celebrities forced to evacuate their homes because of the fire included Lady Gaga, Kim Kardashian West, Rainn Wilson, and Melissa Etheridge. Mark Hamill and Will Smith also shared photos of the fires becoming dangerously close to their homes while also taking the time to reassure their fans they were safe.

Other celebrities who reportedly live in the area include Ellen Pompeo, Cindy Crawford, and Marcy Carsey.