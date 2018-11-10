Caitlyn Jenner’s Home Didn’t Burn Down After All

Caitlyn Jenner’s home didn’t burn down, despite reports on Friday that the reality star’s Malibu mansion had been destroyed in the devastating wildfires that are plaguing California this week.

According to a Nov. 10 report by TMZ, Caitlyn Jenner’s home has been saved from the flames. The former I Am Cait star’s multi-million dollar estate in Malibu narrowly missed being burned to the ground by the Woolsey fire.

Over the weekend it was falsely revealed that Jenner’s home had been reduced to ashes due to the flames, and the Olympic Gold Medalist took to social media to let fans know that she and her gal pal, Sophia Hutchins, as well as their dogs, were all safe from danger. However, she claimed that she had no idea about the status of her house.

On Saturday it seems that Cait got some wonderful news. Her home escaped fire damage by just a few feet. Aerial photos shot on Saturday morning reveal that hot spots were still smoking and smoldering just outside the fence of Jenner’s 3,500 square foot house, which sits up in the hills above Malibu, contradicting the reports that the home was completely demolished.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Caitlyn Jenner’s former step-daughter, Kim Kardashian, is also at risk of losing her home. Kim revealed to fans on Friday night that the flames from the Woolsey fire had reached all the way to her property, but that her mansion was safe for the time being. “I heard the flames have hit our property at our home in Hidden Hills but now are more contained and have stopped at the moment. It doesn’t seem like it is getting worse right now. I just pray the winds are in our favor. God is good. I’m just praying everyone is safe,” Kardashian told fans via her Twitter account.

Meanwhile, Kardashian family members such as Kim and Kanye, Kourtney, and Khloe have all evacuated their homes and were spending time together as a unit on Friday as they waited to see if their houses would make it or not. Sources told Radar Online that Caitlyn was “shaken up” after learning that her home may have burnt to the ground, but that she was thankful that she and her loved ones were safe and sound.

Fans will likely get to see the wild fire drama that has interrupted Caitlyn Jenner and the Kardashian girls lives during the upcoming season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.