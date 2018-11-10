Olivia Culpo Shows Some Skin In Latest Instagram Photo

Olivia Culpo looked stunning on Friday night as she attended the Revolve Awards. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model took to social media on Saturday to share a photo of herself from the night.

On Nov. 10, Olivia Culpo took to her Instagram account to post a photo of herself wearing a sexy black dress at the Revolve Awards. In the picture, the model looks stunning as she wears a one-shoulder dress, which shows off her tanned and toned arms, her shoulders, and the long lines of her neck.

Culpo donned a full face of make up for the event, which was held at the Palms Casino Resort in Las Vegas, Nevada over the weekend. The former Miss Universe wore thick eyelashes, a light pink lip, and a bronzed glow for the awards, as well as a little black dress that showcased her legs. Olivia also carried a black clutch and sported a pair of classic black pointed toe heels to complete her look.

The Revolve Awards is an event that honors the men and women of fashion with awards such as Influencer of the Year, Model of the Year, Beauty Brand of the Year, Breakout Brand of the Year, YouTube Channel of the Year, and much more.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Olivia Culpo has been very busy lately. She has been spending a ton of time with her family, working on her modeling career, and even recently returned home from a trip to Australia, where she was shooting photos for the upcoming 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

However, she’s also been going through some personal issues. The model and her boyfriend, NFL player Danny Amendola, reportedly split during Culpo’s time down under after photos of him getting flirty on the beach with Miami sports reporter Bianca Peters surfaced online. Since the split, Olivia has been leaning on her family for support, while Danny has been seen hitting the beach with his buddies in Florida. Culpo is said to be embarrassed over the incident, and she’s also extremely angry.

“She’s humiliated and p***ed off that he went behind her back like that. He was all over Bianca for everyone to see. She can’t believe he did that to her. It’s over,” a source told Radar Online after the break up. Olivia Culpo showcased her anger when she took to social media to reveal that she would be keeping the $12K Rolex watch she had purchased for Danny Amendola’s birthday. “Looks like this is my present now,” she stated in the now deleted post.