Ayesha & Stephen Curry’s Baby Son, Canon, Is All Smiles In Adorable New Video

Some parents are blessed with absolutely adorable children. Ayesha and Stephen Curry make up one such lucky couple — and, thanks to social media, fans get to see their three beautiful kids and all of their cuteness on an almost-daily basis.

The TV personality and the Golden State Warriors point guard have known each other since they were teenagers and have been married for eight years. They have three children: daughters Riley, 6, and Ryan, 3, and 4-month-old son, Canon.

The Curry’s newest addition to the family is the star of Ayesha’s latest Instagram post, which has already racked up more than 503,000 views in its first three hours online.

On Saturday, November 10, the 29-year-old mother shared a brand-new video of her “happy lil man.” In the black-and-white clip, which was recorded in a car, Ayesha pretends to sneeze and makes other silly sounds and funny faces to make Canon smile in sheer delight.

The tiny tot — who is the spitting image of his handsome father — cannot take his big blue eyes off of his mother’s gorgeous face as she tries to make him giggle. Canon does let out a little gurgle, which causes an unseen woman in the vehicle to laugh out loud.

The love between the mother and son is so strong in this video. Watch the clip below.

Earlier in the week, Ayesha revealed that she had finished filming the first season of the new ABC series, Family Food Fight. As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the cookbook author is hosting the competition program, which features teams of families coking up delicious dishes to determine America’s No. 1 Food Family and go home with a $100,000 prize. A premiere date for the series has yet to be announced.

“[It] was an absolute blast! I can’t wait for you all to see it,” she said about the show on Instagram.

The entrepreneur also recently launched a bedding line for the department store chain JC Penney.

“We put so much love into this collection from fabrics to texture to color. Everything is luxe, interchangeable, washable, and affordable. I hope you all love it as much as I do,” Ayesha explained about the collection on Instagram.

As for her 30-year-old husband, Steph is in the middle of his 10th season as a professional basketball player. His team, the Golden State Warriors, are the reigning NBA champions and currently sit in first place in the Western Conference with 10 wins and two losses.