Kourtney Kardashian Reunites With Rumored Fling During Outing With Daughter Penelope

Kourtney Kardashian and her rumored fling, Fai Khadra, were spotted out together on Friday night with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s daughter, Penelope Disick, according to a November 10 report by Hollywood Life. According to the site, it’s possible that Kardashian and Penelope were seeking comfort from Kai, having just been evacuated from their home due to the raging fires in Ventura County.

In the photos, Kourtney dons a pair of light gray sweatpants and a matching crew neck sweatshirt, which she pairs with some black sneakers. Kardashian is seen using her phone as she carries her car keys in her hand, and has some trendy, black sunglasses handing from the collar of her shirt. Kourtney’s hair is worn parted down the middle and styled straight down her back as she strolls next to her daughter, Penelope, and Fai.

Penelope is seen wearing a plain white t-shirt and a pair of khaki-colored shorts. She wears slides on her feet and has her her long hair parted down the middle and worn in a loose, straight style. She also carries a cup of water in her hand.

Meanwhile, Fai is seen sporting a pair of black pants, a white t-shirt with a green printed button-up top, and some black sneakers.

Fai Khadra is one of the men that Kourtney Kardashian has been linked to since splitting with her boyfriend of nearly two years, Younes Bendjima, back in August. Many fans believe that Fai looks like Younes, and that he might just be Kourtney’s type. The pair even did a Halloween costume together this year.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kardashian has also been linked to model Luka Sabbat, whom she has been seen out with multiple times in the past couple of months. The mother-of-three has not spoken out about her relationship with Luka, but their multiple outings seems to suggest they are dating. Back in September, sources revealed that Kourtney and Luka were dating, and that the model has spent time with her three children, Mason, Penelope, and Reign.

“[Kourtney and Luka have] been inseparable. He’s met her kids before from being friends with the family, so it’s not like she’s introducing a new guy in their lives like she did with Younes,” an insider revealed.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian’s personal life when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on the E! network.