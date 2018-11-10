Rita Ora Seductively Serenades Models At VS Fashion Show Before Showing Off Legs At After Party

The Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show is an annual event that brings together some of the biggest names in modeling and music. This year, the folks in charge of the show tapped Shawn Mendes, Halsey, The Struts, and The Chainsmokers to perform their biggest hits during the fashion show.

Also invited to bless the runway with her voice was British singer Rita Ora.

During her performance, the 27-year-old sashayed up and down the runway, walking alongside the models, while belting out her most popular songs. In photos posted by the Daily Mail, Ora can be seen wearing a black lace bodysuit with fishnet stockings, thigh-high boots, and a number of gold necklaces. The singer could also be seen wearing a long, blonde wig, which was straightened and fell down her back. She topped off the entire look with a matching beret.

And that wasn’t the only amazing look Ora showed off that night. After the event was over, the invited guests gathered at Pier 94 in New York City to keep the fun going at an exclusive after party. At the end of the night, Ora took to Instagram to share her after party look and thank the organizers for making her “dreams come true.”

In the series of photos, Ora can be seen posing in an exquisite Versace gown, which was created in honor of Gianni Versace. The dress was originally modeled by Naomi Campbell, but it’s safe to say Ora also does a great job of rocking the statement piece.

The dress perfectly complemented Ora’s figure and its high slit showed off Ora’s toned legs. The off-the-shoulder gown also allowed the singer’s shoulders to share in the spotlight.

While chatting with Vogue UK, Ora opened up about her upcoming album, her feelings surrounding the sudden passing of Avicii, and her extensive collection of sneakers. When asked how she felt about being able to put out a second album, she said this.

“I’m feeling extremely overwhelmed actually. I was just in a meeting with a manager, I was like: ‘What else can I do?’ They were like: ‘Rita, you’ve done everything, you’ve just got to let it go now.'”

When the news of Swedish DJ Avicii’s passing broke, Ora said she doing a festival at the time. She described their time working together on the song “Lonely Together” as “special” even though the pair had never physically met.

“I did [‘Lonely Together’] with Avicii, because we were kind of all over the world, and he was somewhere in, like, the Amazon forest… so then that was special because he sadly passed away,” she said.

As for her many, many sneakers, Ora estimates she owns over 500 pairs.

“In my storeroom, it’s literally all trainers, all colour coordinated, all with pictures. I’ve got everything from the old Jordans that I used to be obsessed with, to all the Adidas collections I designed, to the ones I wish I designed, like Stan Smiths. I waited in line once for Stan Smiths when I was 12, and I still have them, I’ve never worn them,” she stated.

Ora’s new album will be released on November 23, just three days before her 28th birthday.