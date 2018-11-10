Sofia Richie Flaunts Killer Abs During Shopping Trip With Scott Disick & Son Mason

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick hit the town over the weekend to spend some time with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s oldest son, Mason. According to a Nov. 10 report by Daily Mail, Sofia Richie was photographed by the paparazzi on Friday with Scott Disick and his son, Mason, as the trio were spotted shopping together during the outing.

Richie donned a pair of light-colored jeans and a tiny white crop top, which showed off her toned abs and flat tummy. The model wore a cropped black jacket over top, and tucked a pair of trendy sunglasses into the collar of the shirt. Sofia also sported a pair of white sneakers and had a colorful purse draped over one shoulder, with a shopping bag hanging from the other. She wore her shoulder length blonde hair parted down the middle and styled straight.

Meanwhile, Scott donned a pair of khaki pants, black sneakers and a dark hooded sweatshirt for the shopping trip. He also carried a bag in his hands. His son, Mason, sported gray shorts, a white t-shirt, white sneakers, and some gold chains around his neck. He too carried a shopping bag, as it looks like all three of them found something to buy during their night out together.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Sofia Richie recently joined Scott Disick and his baby mama, Kourtney Kardashian, for a dinner to talk about co-parenting and issues involving the children. However, things were reportedly “tense” during the meal.

“Sofia spends time with Kourtney’s kids, so Kourtney wants to make sure they are all on the same page. Scott and Sofia tend to get into arguments. Kourtney wants to make sure the kids are in a positive environment when they are at Scott’s house. She is setting up rules for how things needs to be when the kids are with Scott,” a source told People Magazine.

The source went on to add that the trio looked more like they were in a business meeting than having a friendly sit-down to discuss issues about the children that they love. “It was a quick dinner. It seemed a bit tense. It wasn’t like they are all friends and were hanging out for fun. It looked more like a business dinner,” the source said.

Fans can see more of Scott Disick’s relationships with Sofia Richie and Kourtney Kardashian when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!