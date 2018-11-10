‘This Is Us’ Star Chrissy Metz Reveals Kate & Toby Will Face A Situation Never Before Seen On Network TV

The NBC drama will spotlight the struggles of the newlywed couple in a surprising way.

This Is Us is headed into uncharted territory once again. The hit NBC drama will offer an unprecedented twist in one of its biggest storylines, as Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Toby (Chris Sullivan) face a high-risk pregnancy while Toby deals with his ongoing battle with depression.

In a new interview with Entertainment Weekly, This Is Us star Chrissy Metz teased a major twist in the Katoby parenting journey.

“Toby and Kate are going to have a bit of an unconventional parenting situation. Not unconventional in that people aren’t doing it, but not what I think either of them ever had in mind. It’s going to be challenging for me as an actress, which I’m excited about — scared but excited. It’s something I don’t think we’ve ever seen, at least not on network television.”

This Is Us executive producer Elizabeth Berger also weighed in on the upcoming storyline, which she confirms will mark new turf for the struggling couple.

“We’re going to see very specific struggles that these two have to face, and it’s not necessarily something that we’ve seen up close before. …We’re excited to share their journey. It’s a really specific one that we’ve been plotting out very carefully.”

This Is Us fans are already concerned about the future of Kate and Toby. While Toby admitted to his wife that he’s afraid she will leave him over his episodes of depression and darkness, she vowed to stand by him. But a concerning flash forward scene showed earlier in the season showed a future Toby alone in his bed without a wedding ring on his finger.

Metz teased that while Kate has promised to stand by her husband, she added “you never know” what can happen on This Is Us.

“Those brilliant writers and Dan [Fogelman, the show’s creator] throw you a loooooop!” Metz teased.

The upcoming storyline will not be the first time This Is Us writers have given viewers something never before seen on TV. In the first season of the show, an extended flashback scene featuring Jack and Rebecca (Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore) made headlines. The intense six-page scene was shot in real time with very few edits.

In an interview with Variety, This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman described the scene as “incredibly ambitious,” teasing, “There is a scene with Milo and Mandy that I have not seen on television. I think it’s going to rock people.”

You can see the memorable scene below.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on NBC.