Jennifer Garner Is Not Pregnant With John Miller’s Baby, Despite Tabloid Report

Jennifer Garner’s divorce from ex-husband Ben Affleck has led to lots of speculation about her love life. Now a tabloid has claimed that she’s currently pregnant with John Miller’s baby.

Gossip Cop is on the case, though, and they report the story is false. Although the Globe reports that Garner is “knocked up,” the celebrity rumor watchdog claims that they spoke to someone in Garner’s camp who confirmed that she is not pregnant. Furthermore, in an interview with Ellen DeGeneres in 2013, the actress said that she did not want to have any more children. “I think we’ve provided the world with enough,” she said in reference to her three children Samuel, Violet and Seraphina.

People Magazine reports that Jennifer Garner and John Miller are “casually” dating. The CEO and chairman of holding company Cali Group was reportedly introduced to Garner by mutual friends of theirs. Miller doesn’t seem to be connected to the entertainment industry. Cali Group owns Caliburger, a fast food chain known for using robots to flip burgers. He’s also a parent and was previously married to violinist Caroline Campbell. They have two children together and divorced in 2014.

“They both have separate families that they are focused on,” says People‘s insider. “They see each other when they can.” People‘s source also said that Miller hasn’t met the Affleck kids yet, which lends credibility to the report that it’s not a serious relationship yet.

Divorces can be a depressing event in anyone’s life but the insider said that Garner is optimistic about her life now that she and Ben Affleck are officially over. “She seems very excited about the future,” the source said. Whether that future includes another baby is left to be seen, but gossip publications will likely still write articles speculating about it.

According to Gossip Cop, this isn’t the first false tabloid story about a new Jennifer Garner pregnancy. OK! magazine previously claimed that she’s having a baby with actor Josh Duhamel while the Star has alleged that she and her ex-husband were having a fourth child. That story may have been inspired by the fact that Garner and Affleck have remained cordial despite their split. InStyle reports that the ex-spouses were seen having ice cream together only one day after a judge approved their divorce, and approximately one year after Garner filed for divorce and about three years after they separated. The two seem committed to effectively co-parenting and will share custody of their three children.