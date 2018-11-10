Winnie Harlow Struts In Glittery Pink Lingerie During 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

Earlier this year, it was announced that Winnie Harlow would be gaining those highly sought-after Victoria’s Secret angel wings as she walked the runaway of the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. This announcement not only marked a huge career milestone for the 24-year-old model, but also a huge win for inclusivity.

Harlow has vitiligo, a condition that causes discolored patches of, skin to appear randomly on the body. Throughout her career, she has been a huge advocate for the disorder and hopes to push the fashion industry to include more models with vitiligo in its campaigns.

This year, Harlow became the first model with this skin condition to ever walk in a Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show.

The model took to Instagram to share a preview of her outfits for the event and sent a note of thanks to her supporters. Harlow shared three photos and a short clip of her appearance. In the first photo, she can be seen standing at the end of the runway posing with her hands on her hips, wearing a glittery pink bra with matching underwear while covered in feathers. Another photo shows the Jamaican model sharing a moment with musical guest Halsey during her walk. The final clip shows the model in action as she struts down the runway.

In her caption, Harlow said, “Another step for representation. Another step for diversity.”

And it looks like Harlow’s career isn’t the only thing taking off. At the event, the model walked the pink carpet with recently confirmed beau, Wiz Khalifa. The pair were last spotted holding hands while leaving a basketball game, as previously reported by the Inquisitr. Now, they’re taking the PDA to another level. The rapper showed up to support his girl during her debut walk at the event and later took to Instagram to post a clip of their pink carpet appearance. In the short clip, the pair can be seen posing prom-style, with Wiz holding Harlow from behind before leaning in for a quick kiss on the lips.

A source close to the pair told Hollywood Life that Wiz is completely captivated by his lady.

“Wiz thought Winnie looked beyond sexy and couldn’t believe that was his woman on the stage,” the source said. “He was totally captivated with Winnie and didn’t take his eyes off her the entire time whenever she walked the runway. He is definitely smitten and absolutely adores Winnie. He really can’t get enough of her.”

The 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show took place on November 8, but won’t air until December 2 on ABC.