‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Barbara Palvin Goes Topless In See-Through Jacket & Bikini Bottoms On Instagram

Sports Illustrated model Barbara Palvin has been busy lately, as she was spotted at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show strutting her stuff. Barbara has also been working on some shoots for SI, and her Instagram fans are going wild over the newest video of the model doing her thing.

The video shows Palvin rocking a topless look while wearing a completely see-through vinyl jacket, which has neon yellow accents throughout. The model also wore a high-cut black bikini bottom, and had to keep her hands in front of her chest in order to censor the very revealing outfit. She could be seen emerging from the waters, as well as jogging casually down the beach as photographers and videographers captured the moment. Fans couldn’t get enough of Barbara, as some exclaimed that she represents “the ultimate goals.”

“Perfection personified,” another chimed in.

Not to mention that Barbara stunned fans during the VS show, where she returned after a six-year hiatus. Her biggest fan appeared to be her boyfriend, Dylan Sprouse, as people loved finding out that he was bringing his girlfriend some Shake Shack burgers to eat right after the show, detailed Marie Claire. After all, it takes a serious fitness and nutrition regimen for the models to shine on the catwalk. But of course, it didn’t end there, with Sprouse spotted on his feet and cheering her on the moment she hit the catwalk. He was spotted in the stands in an all-white suit, as he yelled and even put his hands over his heart at seeing Palvin.

The model also shared her emotions after the charged runway, and described her journey to get back to modeling lingerie for the brand.

“For years, I didn’t believe I would walk another VS runway but once I finally accepted myself and my body, I felt comfortable in my own skin; the magic happened and everything fell right into place. I feel stronger than ever and I’m only going to keep pushing and continue to show the world who I am, and no one can take that away from me. Lucky to have had infinite amounts of love and support from my family, friends, amazing boyfriend and my IMG family – I appreciate you and truly couldn’t have done it without you.”

Barbara also shared a series of Instagram stories, which highlighted her outfit from the show. She shared a shot of her almost all-black outfit for the finale, as well as gave fans an inside look at her outfit with orange ruffles and floral bottoms. Of course, she also shared the pink carpet photo of her boyfriend posing with a take-out box with her burgers.