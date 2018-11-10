Kyle Richards Gets Replacement Birkin Bag After $1 Million Robbery, Courtesy Of Shopping Buddy Kris Jenner

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star won't try to replace every stolen bag in her collection, but she did re-find one of her favorites.

It has been nearly a year since Kyle Richards’s Encino home was robbed of more than $1 million in valuables, but the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is slowly replacing some of her prized pieces. While robbers took some of Richards’s irreplaceable jewels, some of them family heirlooms, the mom of four recently told Fashionista she was even more shocked to find her entire collection of valuable Hermès Birkin bags missing.

Kyle Richards elaborated on an especially beloved bag, a hot pink Kelly 28 cm (approximately 10 inch) bag that she purchased during a shopping trip in France with a longtime famous pal. The estimated price tag of the bag is upwards of $20,000.

“I had just bought it in Cannes with Kris Jenner. We woke up in the morning and went to Hermès. And I was so excited about it; it was electric pink and they stole that. […] Kris was like, ‘Don’t worry, we’re gonna find another one!’ She found it, too, she found it in Paris.”

Richards explained that while material things, like designer handbags, can be replaced, it still hurts to have them taken because they were either given to her with love or were things she worked extremely hard to purchase for herself.

“I feel embarrassed to say that, but those are things that were either given to me by someone that I care about or that I worked really hard for. So it hurts no matter what.”

Kris Jenner helping Kyle Richards rebuild her Birkin collection after robbery https://t.co/bSRLlAsiof pic.twitter.com/WwGXSZbxhe — Page Six (@PageSix) November 9, 2018

Kyle Richards’s lavish $8.2 million home, was robbed last December as she vacationed with her family in Aspen, including her husband, Mauricio Umansky, daughters Farrah, Sophia, Alexia, and Portia, as well as longtime pal Faye Resnick and other friends, according to Entertainment Tonight. The house was undergoing renovations at the time of the robbery, causing some speculation that it was an “inside job” cooked up by hired help at the property.

At the time, TMZ reported that some of Richards’s and her husband’s most beloved possession were stolen, including a watch that was given to Mauricio by his late grandfather, Kyle’s gold wedding band with the inscription, “Mauricio forever,” and a pair of $100,000 earrings her husband gave to her for their 20th wedding anniversary. Some of the jewelry items stolen had also belonged Kyle’s late mother, Kathleen.

Richards told Fashionista she will “never” have the high-end handbag collection that she once had. But with friends like Kris Jenner, who you never know.

You can see Kyle Richards on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on Bravo.