WWE Rumors: Once Again, WWE Employees Told Not To Mention Hulk Hogan, Per ‘Wrestling Observer’

It seems as if the Hulkster is on the outs yet again with WWE.

A little over a week ago, Hulk Hogan returned to the ring for his first appearance for WWE in three years. He entered the ring at WWE Crown Jewel as the host of the event and delivered a short promo to the delight of the crowd and a huge ovation. For three years, Hogan had been banished from existence due to his racist rant that went viral, and rumor has it that he has once again been stricken from the books.

When Hogan returned at Crown Jewel, everyone kind of thought that he’d be back on WWE television for good soon. As reported by Inquisitr, Hogan even talked about “a lot of plans” being in the works for him and WWE which include an appearance a WrestleMania 35 next year.

That being said, it would only make sense for Hogan to be back in the swing of things and start building up a program or even just being on TV. Now, it seems as if things may be back on hold for a while and fans shouldn’t expect to see the Hulkster again anytime soon.

According to rumors floating around, the social media team of WWE has been told to completely ignore Hulk Hogan and act as if he doesn’t exist again.

According to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live, by way of Ringside News, the social media team of WWE cannot mention Hulk Hogan. They have not put out any mention of him since Crown Jewel and likely won’t again for some time as there is a ban on his name.

“I got a question for everybody coincidentally. When’s the last time you saw Hulk Hogan’s name on WWE.com? When’s the last time you saw Hulk Hogan’s name on WWE’s social media. He’s vanished off the face of the Earth. “The social media department has basically been told no Hulk Hogan. Not saying he’s not going to be back again. I think that they’re just biding their time and he’s going to do his big return again this time on a show in the United States. But boy did he drop off the face of the Earth after that Crown Jewel show.”

Anyone who watched Crown Jewel could see the fans excited for Hogan’s return and the ovation was very loud. They ate up every single word he said during his opening promo and it is blatantly obvious that he still has a lot of power and pull in the world of professional wrestling.

As far as professional wrestling goes, Hulk Hogan is an icon and a legend, but no-one is above spewing racist comments and remarks. WWE banished him for three years and finally decided to bring him back, but it now appears as if it wasn’t in full. The social media team won’t mention his name and it isn’t known when they will be able to do it again, but for now, don’t expect much of the Hulkster.