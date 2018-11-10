WWE Rumors: Once Again, WWE Employees Told Not To Mention Hulk Hogan, Per ‘Wrestling Observer’

It seems as if the Hulkster is on the outs yet again with WWE.

A little over a week ago, Hulk Hogan returned to the ring in his first appearance for WWE in three years. He entered the ring at WWE Crown Jewel, serving as the host for the event, and delivered a short promo to the delight of the crowd, garnering a huge ovation. For three years, Hogan had been banished from existence due to his racist rant that went viral, and rumor has it that he has once again been stricken from the books.

When Hogan returned at Crown Jewel, wrestling fans were under the impression that he’d be back on WWE television for good. As reported by Inquisitr, Hogan even talked about “a lot of plans” in the works for him and WWE, which include an appearance at WrestleMania 35 next year.

That being said, it would only make sense for Hogan to be back in the swing of things, whether that entails building up a program or appearing on television. Now, it seems as if things may be back on hold for a while — fans shouldn’t expect to see the Hulkster again anytime soon.

According to rumors floating around, the WWE’s social media team has been told to completely ignore Hulk Hogan and act as if he doesn’t exist again.

According to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Live — by way of Ringside News — the social media team of WWE has been banned from mentioning Hulk Hogan. They have not put out any mention of him since Crown Jewel, and likely won’t again for some time, as there on promoting or posting about him.

“I got a question for everybody coincidentally. When’s the last time you saw Hulk Hogan’s name on WWE.com? When’s the last time you saw Hulk Hogan’s name on WWE’s social media. He’s vanished off the face of the Earth. “The social media department has basically been told no Hulk Hogan. Not saying he’s not going to be back again. I think that they’re just biding their time and he’s going to do his big return again this time on a show in the United States. But boy did he drop off the face of the Earth after that Crown Jewel show.”

Anyone who watched Crown Jewel could see how fans were excited for Hogan’s return. The crowd ate up every single word during his opening promo, confirming just how much influence he has in the world of professional wrestling.

While Hulk Hogan remains an icon and legend, this has not made him immune to backlash brought on from spewing racist comments and remarks. WWE banished him for three years before bringing him back for Crown Jewel, but it now appears that his Hogan and WWE’s relationship is on ice once more.