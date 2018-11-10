Bella Hadid Arrests Audience In Bra & Thong At Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show

American model Bella Hadid took the runway at the most recent Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in New York City by storm, arresting the audience with a captivating and alluring look that set people to talking almost immediately. In a recent trio of photographs that the beautiful brunette shared to Instagram, she showed off her toned and trim physique along with an impeccable sense of sensual style.

In the first image — which is also the signature snapshot of the three — Hadid can be seen striking a sultry and seductive pose, her bare hip thrust to the side. A strappy black and white thong bottom hugs her lower body, the straps bearing the Victoria’s Secret branding and the black lace fabric leaving little to the imagination otherwise. On her upper torso, the world-famous fashion icon opted for a matching bra with a plunging cut-out, the same branded straps and elaborate lace fabric hugging her many curves and showing a great deal of skin.

Overtop, Hadid sports a heavily cropped black windbreaker, cuffed and elasticized at the bottom. She has rolled the short sleeves up past her elbow to enhance the sporty, athletic look — as well as to accentuate her silver accessories. A bangle composed of several interwoven loops rests on her right forearm, while her left hand is adorned in bright silver rings.

The model’s makeup is on point, representing a natural nude glow that helps to emphasize her blue-green eyes — which take on a practiced steely gaze. Her signature chestnut tresses are styled in cascading waves, falling down about the collar of her jacket to rest on her chest and shoulders. Perfectly sculpted eyebrows and a feminine pink lip finish conclude the aesthetic, complimenting the provocative and polished ensemble.

The two remaining pictures in the haute couture triptych serve to embellish the evocative beauty presented by Hadid on an even deeper level, focusing on her remarkable figure and cropping even closer to the breakout runway star. Refusing to drop the cool attitude for even a moment, Bella Hadid presents the ideal image of what a professional runway model should be — statuesque, composed, and perfectly comfortable in her element.

It would seem that her fans and followers on Instagram would agree. Her three-peat of snapshots has attracted over 370,000 likes and 2,400 plus comments since having gone live less than an hour ago as of the writing of this article.

Audiences who thought that this look was hot enough may be surprised to know that Bella Hadid took things a bit farther in her other getups off of the catwalk, Harper’s Bazaar details. Wearing not one, but two different “naked dressed” composed of a truly sheer fabric that showed off almost all of Bella’s incredible body — it appears that the model knew exactly what to wear to generate some serious hype surrounding her Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show appearances.