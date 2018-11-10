Ariana Grande Tweets Line From Mac Miller’s Song About Her Months After His Death

Ariana Grande made it pretty clear that she’s still mourning the death of her ex-boyfriend, Mac Miller, on Friday, when she tweeted a line from a song he wrote about her.

“u in my dreams that’s why I sleep all the time,” Grande wrote. This line is Miller’s song “Cinderella.”

As Hollywood Life notes, earlier this year, the “Thank U, Next” singer revealed that “Cinderella” was about her. In a heated Twitter exchange with a fan — who blamed her for Miller’s DUI — she shot down rumors that all of his last album, The Divine Feminine, revolved around her, maintaining that she’s only the subject of one song.

This new tweet isn’t the only recent mention of Miller that Grande has made.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Grande recently wrote another post about Miller, in response to a fan sending her an Instagram Live video of him recorded a short time before he died.

In the video, the rapper is answering fan questions as “R.E.M.” by Grande plays in the background. This Instagram Live session would have taken place after the two had broken up, while she was in a relationship with SNL’s Pete Davidson. He was also listening to the song before it was released on her latest album, Sweetener.

“he is supposed to be here,” Grande wrote in response to the video before adding “thank u for finding this,” in a subsequent tweet.

Hey @ArianaGrande here’s a video of @MacMiller listening to R.E.M during his Instagram live from August 9th before it was released. We had to stan the best song from Sweetener! ???????????? ???????????? pic.twitter.com/Z4CPu5vPc1 — izzy (@arixsolana) November 6, 2018

Mac Miller, whose real name was Malcolm Miller, also got a mention on “Thank U Next,” as Grande reminisces over the lessons she’s learned from past relationships.

“Wish I could say thank you to Malcolm,” she croons on the song. “Cause he was an angel.”

In October, TMZ reported that Miller’s death caused the rift Pete in Davidson and Ariana Grande’s relationship that led to their breakup. The article claims that Grande was an “emotional wreck” because of the news and realized that she wasn’t prepared to marry Davidson.

Based on recent tweets, it definitely seems that she’s still processing her ex-boyfriend’s fatal drug overdose.

Mac Miller passed away in September. According to the medical examiner’s report, his death was caused by consumption of cocaine, fentanyl, and alcohol, Billboard reports. The coroner concluded that the overdose was accidental and linked to Miller’s “recreational drug usage.” He did not hide his struggles with drug addiction while he was alive, frequently referencing his troubles in his music. As we mentioned earlier, he was also arrested for a DUI earlier this year, after the breakup with Ariana Grande.

Miller was 26 years old at the time of his passing.