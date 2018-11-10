Chip & Joanna Gaines To Return To TV With Their Own Network

Chip and Joanna Gaines left the world of television behind in April when their beloved show Fixer Upper went off the air. Or so we thought. The couple is planning to come back to TV in a big way, with their new Discovery-owned network.

The couple first broke the news on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday night.

When asked if the pair would ever return to TV, Chip explained the lack of any concrete details.

“We signed a non-disclosure and it said quote unquote you can tell your mother but that’s it. So mom, I just wanted to make a quick announcement, we are coming back to television. You are going to get to see the kids grow up, you are going to see us, well maybe a six-month delay like the rest of the world, but we are excited to be back.”

People spoke to Magnolia — the couple’s company — spokesperson John Marsican on the matter, who shed more light on the situation.

“We’re excited to share that we are currently in the early stages of talking with Discovery about a lifestyle-focused media network for Magnolia. The details surrounding this opportunity remain a work in progress, but together, our hope is to build a different kind of platform for unique, inspiring and family-friendly content.”

The Gaines wouldn’t be straying too far from their original home, as Discover owns HGTV, the network on which their hit show Fixer Upper aired.

Chip and Jo had the best time being guests on @FallonTonight! @chipgaines got a little excited & spilled the beans on a potential project that we’re working on. This isn’t a done deal quite yet but we are all really excited about what we’ve got in mind: our own cable network! pic.twitter.com/zHUgXlCeqx — Magnolia (@magnolia) November 10, 2018

Fixer Upper showed the couple working with clients to take homes that needed a lot of work and renovation, and turning them into their dream home. It’s not a new concept, as shows like that are the backbone of networks like DIY and HGTV, but it was the personality of the couple that drew fans in and subsequently left viewers upset when they decided to stop working on the show to focus on family.

The new network is just one part of the couple’s empire, as they also have their own magazine, The Magnolia Journal, The Magnolia Table restaurant, their product line Target, and of course, their massive Magnolia Market at the Silos in Waco, Texas. There’s also memoirs, vacation rentals, Joanna’s newly-released book Homebody: A Guide to Creating Places You Never Want to Leave, and all kinds of other projects.

At this time, we don’t know how much Chip and Joanna will be in front of the camera, or if the channel will focus on other shows and personalities, with the two relegated to work behind the scenes. Could the couple bring back a new version of Fixer Upper or start a brand new show in which they’ll be the stars? Time will tell.