‘The Bachelor’ Fans Say Burning Mansion Is ‘Karma’ For Casting Colton Underwood

Fans of The Bachelor are reeling as the California wildfires threaten one of the most iconic houses on reality TV. Now, some fans — and critics — of the long-running ABC dating show are making jokes about the tragedy.

As Inquisitr previously reported, The Bachelor showrunner Mike Fleiss shared a photo to Twitter as he asked fans to pray for his hometown of Malibu — and for the mansion that is used during filming — as the Woolsey fire raged in Northern California. Fleiss’s post prompted a big response from both supportive fans and others who questioned why he would be talking about a reality TV house when thousands of people have been evacuated and lost their homes. It should be noted that The Bachelor mansion is owned by a real family that lives at the residence when the ABC reality show is not filming there.

Colton Underwood, the current Bachelor star, is currently shooting his season of the show, but he is no longer filming at the famous house, located at 2351 Kanan Road in the Agoura Hills area of Los Angeles County. Instead, he is currently in dream date mode in Portugal, with his final three women.

Underwood’s casting as the leading man on The Bachelor has been controversial, to say the least. Some longtime fans are angry that ABC cast the former NFL player — a self-proclaimed virgin — over Bachelorette runner-ups Blake Horstmann or Jason Tartick, and some have vowed they will not watch his season.

In the aftermath of the horrific California wildfires, some TV fans took to Twitter to joke that the burning Bachelor mansion is “karma” for Colton Underwood’s casting as this season’s leading man. Others cracked jokes about the ABC reality show’s racy history in the iconic mansion.

“Hmmm so the Bachelor Mansion burns down right after Colton’s season was filmed? Sounds like karma,” proclaimed one Twitter user.

You can see Mike Fleiss’s tweet and some of the reaction to the burning Bachelor mansion below.

It is with a heavy heart I report that Bachelor Mansion is gone. I don’t want to say Bachelor Gods are intervening here, but we did select Colton over Jason as our next Bachelor… and with that, we’ve been shown no mercy. #byebachelormansion @TheBachelorTV #CaliforniaFires https://t.co/fmwYvizmBL — Chris HarROSEsin (@harrosesin) November 10, 2018

Karma for choosing Colton https://t.co/l6QQq1Xzml — Marte Eggleston (@marteggleston) November 10, 2018

The Bachelor Mansion is currently on fire, but with all the STDs in it, it's had a burning sensation for years. #CaliforniaFires — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) November 10, 2018

The Bachelor mansion burned down. Well, that’s one way to get rid of gonorrhea. — Amy Leitman (@IDontDoGiddy) November 10, 2018

On Friday, the Hollywood Reporter confirmed that The Bachelor mansion’s lower house, which is often used as production headquarters, has been destroyed, and the back patio was burning as flames moved towards the house.

ABC executive Rob Mills shared to Twitter that the house was in “grave danger” as the raging wildfires forced thousands of evacuations in Malibu.

Mike Fleiss has not issued any further updates on the status of the famous mansion, but executive producer Elan Gale took to Twitter with a very ominous statement.

“Everything is disappointing,” Gale tweeted.

The Bachelor returns to ABC in January.