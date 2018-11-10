G-Eazy Reportedly Missing Halsey ‘Like Crazy’ After Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, Per ‘Hollywood Life’

G-Eazy is allegedly missing his ex-girlfriend, Halsey, after seeing photos of her performance at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show. Hollywood Life reports that the “No Limit” rapper may be regretting their split after seeing her on the runway looking just as toned as the models wearing lingerie.

“G-Eazy is definitely missing Halsey and seeing the sexy photos of her at the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show was just another reminder of what he’s missing out on,” said Hollywood Life’s alleged source in G-Eazy’s camp. “He thought Halsey looked incredibly hot and was insanely jealous over thinking about all the guys he knew were drooling over Halsey.”

If the two get back together it would the second time they rekindled their relationship this year.

As Inquisitr previously reported, Halsey and G-Eazy first broke up in July only to get back together and break up again in October. Us Weekly reports that the second breakup may have been caused by G-Eazy’s flirting with other girls

“They just can’t seem to get past their previous issues,” a source told the tabloid.

Cosmopolitan Magazine notes the split followed their romantic trip to Italy to celebrate Halsey’s birthday. In late September, Halsey posted a photo of the two of them kissing on a gondola in Venice. She even posted a very “sweet” caption about her feelings for him.

The rapper, whose real name is Gerald Gillum, also recently expressed adoration for the “Bad At Love” singer.

In late October, he gushed over her during an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I think the world of her. She’s a really special person, a really special human being,” he said. “Besides how great of an artist she is, but as a human, I love her.”

Entertainment Tonight also notes that he posted a photo of her on his Instagram for her birthday with a loving caption.

“I love you so so so much and I always will,” he wrote. “You’re the brightest star in the sky. So grateful to get to travel thru life with you, so happy to call you my queen.”

Fast forward to November and the two are no longer following each other on Instagram, which is a credible sign that a romantic relationship has fallen apart, these days.

Now that she and G-Eazy are no longer an item, Halsey’s friendship with John Mayer has come into the spotlight after fans noticed a comment that he left on her Instagram. But she’s made it pretty clear that they are just friends, Hot New Hip Hop reports.