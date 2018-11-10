Kate Middleton And Prince William Will Miss Prince Charles’s Birthday For A Heartwarming Reason

The next King of England will turn 70 on November 14, but the man who will be king after him won't be there to celebrate with him.

Kate Middleton and Prince William will miss Prince Charles’s 70th birthday party next week, but they have a pretty good reason, the Express is reporting.

The Prince of Wales will celebrate his big day on Wednesday, November 14th, and like all men his age, he would hope to spend the day surrounded by his children, grandchildren, and stepchildren. Unfortunately, Charles’s oldest son, Prince William, and his wife, Kate Middleton, aren’t going to make it that day.

Instead, the pair will spend the day at a London homeless shelter. The Centrepoint hostel in Barnsley provides homeless young people in the city with a roof over their head, and helps them with finding jobs and housing. The charity was a favorite of William’s mother, Princess Diana, and William has been continuing her work with the agency. In fact, in 2009, William and the Centrepoint CEO spent the night outside, when the temperature dropped down to 25 degrees, so Wills could get an idea what it’s like for London’s homeless in the winter.

“That example of selfless service that Centrepoint represents has stayed with me, and that is why it was the first charity that I wanted to be associated with.”

While the pair will be missing Charles’s birthday party to do good deeds, there’s also a matter of some unfortunate timing. Just last week, as the Sun reports, William himself complained that Charles doesn’t get to spend as much time with his children and grandchildren as William would like, owing to his (Charles’s) busy schedule, which sometimes sees him working seven days per week.

“I would like him to have more time with the children.”

Meanwhile, in a statement, Kensington Palace quickly tried to put down any talk of a deeper meaning behind William and Kate missing Charles’s birthday, saying that the duke and duchess’s schedule Wednesday will be a “normal working day,” and that their schedules were cleared with their handlers inside the Palace.

The news that William and Kate will be missing Charles 70th birthday party comes just a few days after it was revealed that the couple wasn’t able to come to Scotland last summer and spend a few days with the Prince, as he’d requested. As reported by the Inquisitr, the reasons for the reported “snub” remain unclear, but rumors have swirled for some time that William and Charles simply don’t get along very well, and that he prefers the company of Kate Middleton’s parents. However, the Royal Family has decried those rumors as “complete fiction.”