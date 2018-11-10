Watch Borussia Dortmund Vs Bayern Munich Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch 120th ‘Der Klassiker’ Online

Bayern Munich may see their shot at a seventh straight Bundesliga championship go up in smoke with a loss to leaders Borussia Dortmund in the 70th playing of 'Der Klassiker.'

Saturday’s Der Klassiker matchup pitting Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund against defending champions Bayern Munich will be the 70th meeting of the two German giants in league play, according to Bundesliga.com and the 120th meeting overall. But rarely have the stakes been higher than in Saturday’s game, in which a loss could effectively end Bayern’s hopes for a record seventh-straight Bundesliga title — and cost the team’s coach his job, in the game that will live stream from North Rhine-Westphalia.

Dortmund have not won the German championship since 2012, but summer signings of Belgian international Axel Witsel and Denmark’s Thomas Delaney, per SB Nation, has solidified the team’s midfield and helped Dortmund get off to a flying start, with a chance to go seven clear of third-place Bayern — as well as second-place Borussia Monchengladbach — with a victory in the Der Klassiker matchup.

A loss for Bayern could also spell the end for first-year coach and former Croatian international Niko Kovac, who has failed to get Bayern off to their usual fast start, with a pair of losses and two draws as well from the champions’ first 10 games, per Sky Sport. But Bayern and Germany veteran midfielder Thomas Muller expects an extra effort from his team on Saturday.

“We will have to torture ourselves a bit,” Muller said, according to Times Now News. “Dortmund are in a phase and playing refreshing football going forward. We have to keep up and not let the gap grow.”

Matthias Hangst

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich first Der Klassiker of the German Bundesliga 2018-2019 season, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Central European Time at 81,000-seat Westfalenstadion, in Dortmund, North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, on Saturday, November 10. In the United Kingdom, the match gets underway at 7:30 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time, while in the United States, the start time is 12:30 p.m. Eastern Standard Time, 9:30 a.m. Pacific. Fans in India can watch the Bundesliga opening match at 1 a.m. on Sunday morning, November 11.

Dortmund boss Lucian Favre, on the other hand, has received nothing but praise for his job putting the side in an early position to return to the heights of the Bundesliga, according to ESPN.

“Even when we play really good, on the video when we have a meeting, he always speaks about the things we didn’t do well,” Witsel said, describing his coach’s attention to detail. “I think this is good. Sometimes you say ‘why did he say that to me?’ but in the end, he’s right. The small details are important in the game.”

Watch a preview of Saturday’s Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich Der Klassiker match courtesy of ESPN FC, in the video below.

To watch a live stream of the Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich 2018-2019 German Bundesliga Der Klassiker match, use the stream provided by Fox Sports Go. Bear in mind that accessing the Fox Sports Go live stream requires login credentials from a cable or satellite TV provider subscription.

To watch the Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich showdown stream live for free without a cable subscription, fans should sign up for a free trial of an “over the top” streaming TV package such as Sling TV, YouTube TV, or DirecTV Now. All three of the “internet TV” services require credit card information and subscription fees — but they all offer seven-day free trial periods, and if the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that free week, fans can watch the Die Schwarzgelben–Die Roten showdown live stream at no charge.

In Germany Sky Go Deutschland will carry the Bundesliga Der Klassiker live stream. Bayern.tv will also live stream the monumental match in Germany and internationally, but requires a subscription fee of €4 for one month, or about $4.50 in U.S. currency.

In the U.K., a live stream of Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich will be carried by BT Sport, and may be accessed inside the U.K. only, while in India, HotStar will live stream the entire 2018-2019 Bundesliga season.

For a comprehensive list of other outlets around the globe that may carry a live stream of Borussia Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich, be sure to consult the information at LiveSoccerTV.com.