Tila Tequila Claimed She Was Possessed By Satan, Believes Demons Sent ‘Agents’ To Kill Her

The former reality star has been in a series of strange and controversial incidents.

Tila Tequila makes a series of bizarre claims in a new video, with the onetime reality star saying she was once possessed by Satan and believes that demons sent “agents” to kill her — and they succeeded.

Tequila has been in a series of bizarre and controversial incidents since she rose to fame as a reality television star nearly a decade ago. This week, she appeared in a YouTube video in which she spoke about the difficulties she found after first hitting it big. As Tila explained, she believed it was the devil at play.

“So back in 2012, I was in Hollywood and I was in the world of Satan. I was possessed by Satan,” Tila said in the video (via Hollywood Life). “Hollywood is a platform built by Satan. They kept sending me to doctors to overdose me and kill me.”

Tila — whose real name is Thien Thanh Thi Nguyen — went on to say that when she suffered a near-fatal aneurysm, that was actually demons sent to kill her.

“I was scared. I had overdosed on drugs,” she said. “The demons were trying to kill me. Celebrities are always dying because they got sacrificed. They tried to murder me. I actually died. The demons kept sending agents over the house to kill me.”

Tila Tequila has been engulfed in plenty of controversy lately. Earlier this year, Tila was accused of being an unfit mother by her ex, Thomas Whitaker. As Radar Online reported, Whitaker filed court papers asking that he by the sole managing conservator for the 4-year-old daughter they share.

In 2016, Tila was banned from Twitter for sharing pro-Nazi messages. That same year, she also attended a conference for “alt-right” white nationalists and was photographed making a Nazi salute, The Huffington Post noted.

Tila Tequila Claims Satan ‘Possessed’ Her In Bizarre New Video — Watch https://t.co/S0QbtJwEwu pic.twitter.com/0RdezD5PkQ — peter alexander (@carribablue) November 10, 2018

Though the reality star had a net worth north of $1 million, she also ran into financial difficulties. Earlier in 2016, Tila Tequila launched a GoFundMe campaign asking fans for help in dealing with her rent and to allow her to buy new furniture.

“The reason why I am creating this GoFundMe campaign is because they have raised the rent at my old home to $4,500 a month, and being a single mother without any support from the father, it can sometimes be very tough taking care of 2 people with only a 1 person income,” she wrote.

Tila Tequila later said she was able to reach her goal and stayed in her home.