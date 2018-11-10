Here’s How Your Choice Of Scale Can Help You Lose Weight

Everyone knows that a scale can help you check your weight. But who would have suspected that a scale could actually help you lose weight? CBS News reports on a study out of the University of Pittsburgh that reveals a “simple habit that could help you lose more weight.”

“New research backs up the idea that this habit can help dieters succeed. The study out of the University of Pittsburgh shows people who weigh themselves daily are more likely to lose weight compared to those who don’t weigh themselves at all or weigh themselves rarely. “

If the research is correct, then weighing one’s self daily helps you lose weight. That means that the right scale can make all the difference. A scale you don’t want to use frequently will ultimately work against you. If the scale is too big to stay in a convenient location, or if the numbers are too small or otherwise hard to read, or if the scale is unstable, you will not want to use it.

The researchers suggest that the act of frequent weight checking is a motivating factor. If nothing else, it helps you start your day with a reminder that your weight is important. That translates into you being more conscious about your dietary choices throughout the day. You are more likely to opt for the tuna salad instead of the double bacon gut buster if you know you have to weigh in the next morning.

The best scale is an accurate, convenient, easy to mount, easy to read affair. If your vision is poor, there are large print and talking scales that will do the job. From there, you might want to consider a connected smart scale that can recognize you when you step on it, maintain a record of your progress over the course of years, and relay all the information to a smartphone app via wifi.

Daily weighing is not just about motivation, but accountability and pattern spotting. A scale that works with an app can help you and your doctor track your progress over time. This will help you spot patterns and trends. You may find that you gain weight when depressed, but lose weight on the days you take the bus to work instead of driving past your favorite doughnut shop.

Weight is not the only vital piece of information you can track. Devices like the Apple Watch and fitness trackers can help you keep up with your heart rate, calorie count, miles walked, and so on.

While this type of tracking can be beneficial for many people, it does not work for everyone. People with obsessive tendencies might have the opposite reaction. Instead of being motivated, they become more anxious with each check-in. The researchers suggest you discontinue frequent check-ins if it causes anxiety.