Kelly Ripa Reveals Why She’s Making An ‘Exception’ For Husband Mark Consuelos To Have A Mistress

Mark's also joking about spending some time with his "side piece" at work.

Kelly Ripa is joking about letting her husband of 22 years Mark Consuelos having “mistresses.” Per Entertainment Tonight, the Live with Kelly and Ryan host joked about letting her man stray as she shared a snap of herself and her man on their way to film Riverdale together, where she’s set to play the role of his character Hiram Lodge’s mistress.

Ripa posted a snap of the two commuting to the TV studio in the car via her Instagram Stories page and quipped in the caption, “I’m usually against his mistresses, but this time I’ll make an exception.”

But it wasn’t just Kelly who joked about Mark having a mistress on social media.

Consuelos also snap of the twosome together in the car, which showed Ripa throwing up two fingers in the car. The Riverdale actor then joked that it was “bring [your] side piece to work day” on the set of the popular The CW drama.

The couple – who married back in 2006 and have three children together – also shared glimpses at their working day together as they joked around together in Mark’s trailer.

In the video posted to Kelly’s Instagram Stories, she asked her husband “What are you doing?” before he responded to her question, “Nothing. What are you doing?”

Ripa then quipped, “Just hanging out in your trailer,” before Consuelos raised his eyebrows and commented, “What could possibly go wrong?”

But the couple’s kids weren’t exactly fans of their pretty suggestive social media video.

Kelly then shared her daughter Lola and son Michael’s responses, with Lola telling her “this has got to go,” before Michael added, “I agree with Lola.”

As the Inquisitr previously reported, it was announced earlier this month that Ripa had landed the role of Mrs Mulwray on Riverdale, the mistress of Hiram.

Per ET, the character is described as being “confident and tough” and “a beautiful, icy, femme fatale who gets caught up in a conspiracy that’s much bigger than she initially realized.”

And Riverdale is most definitely becoming a family affair for the Ripa and Consuelos family, as the couple’s son Michael has also landed a role in the show.

Maury Phillips / Getty Images

As the Inquisitr reported, 21-year-old Michael was recently cast to play younger version of his dad on the series in a flashback.

Kelly even shared a snap of her eldest son on the set on her Instagram page last week where he looked almost identical to his actor dad.

“Young Hiram Lodge played by young @michaelconsway,” the daytime talk show host captioned the photo of her son, adding the hashtag #poppelganger because of just how much he resembled his famous dad in the on-set snap.