‘Sports Illustrated’ Model, Hailey Clauson, Poses Completely Nude In New Instagram Pic

When it comes to leaving little to the imagination, Sports Illustrated model Haily Clauson’s Instagram account should be among the top ones. The model — who is known for posting hot pictures of herself on Instagram every week — sent temperatures soaring as she recently posted a nude photograph to her fans’ delight.

In the picture, Hailey is featured sitting on a chair wearing a pair of long socks, a yellow hat, and a shirt which loosely hung around her shoulder. She held her cellular phone in her hands and simultaneously covered her nipples with her wrists so as not to violate Instagram’s policy on nudity.

Per usual, fans and followers loved the picture and commented on Hailey’s sexiness by calling her “hot”, “amazing” and “stunning.”

“I thought this was a photo of Brigitte Bardot in her glory days, till I saw the phone!! Beautiful photo!” one of her fans commented on the picture. “Mind-blowing piece of art… This moment in time in space cannot be created again,” another fan wrote, who tried to see the picture from an artistic perspective instead of seeing it as a sexy pic.

She posted another nude picture in which she is featured cozying up to her boyfriend, Jullien Herrera. According to Hailey’s post, both the pictures were taken for W Magazine’s upcoming issue. The second picture was quite artistically captured, as most of the nudity was covered because of Herrera’s presence in the picture.

The picture didn’t come as a surprise to those who regularly follow her, as Hailey quite often makes headlines while packing on the PDA with her boyfriend.

According to an article by the Daily Mail, the couple — who have been dating since 2016 — “gushed over each other during a morning walk” in Manhattan. As the report detailed, the two lovebirds stopped a number of times to talk or share a passionate kiss, giving people the ideal couple goals.

In July, they made headlines too as they looked completely “head-over-heels” for each other as they walked the streets of New York. Per an earlier Daily Mail report, the 23-year-old model’s tall, dark and handsome beau tried to playfully lick her face in public which she stealthily avoided.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, the couple also posed together for Halloween as they dressed up to recreate Pamela Andersen and Tommy Lee. Although they did not attempt to recreate the infamous sex tape, Hailey and Jullien nonetheless “went all out to capture the spirit of the ’90s signature rock and roll celebrity couple.”