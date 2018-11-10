Sofia Vergara Sizzles In Barely-There String Bikini

The 'Modern Family' star shares a sexy throwback photo with her fans.

Sofia Vergara just gave fans a blast from her bikini past. The Modern Family star shared a sexy throwback photo of herself posing in a bright blue string bikini, circa the 1990s. The now 46-year-old actress posted the TBT photo, which shows her on a photo shoot in the Florida Keys, tagging it, “#tbt the ’90s.”

In the sexy photo, the Colombian born actress sports noticeably blonde locks, which, surprisingly, happens to be her natural hair color. Vergara previously told Parade she’s a bottle brunette and only started coloring her hair to land acting roles.

“I’m a natural blonde, like my siblings,” Vergara shared. “When I started auditioning for American acting roles, they didn’t know where to put me. A blonde Latina? In L.A. they’re used to Latin women looking more Mexican. But if you go to Uruguay, Argentina, Colombia, everybody is blonde.”

As for her killer body, Vergara told Self that doesn’t come naturally either. Vergara revealed that her onscreen husband, Ed O’Neill, who, at age 72 exercises every day and has a black belt in jiu-jitsu, actually inspires her to work out, despite the fact that she hates going to the gym.

“I’m aging, and I know that it does make a difference and you can see it in the women and men that work out. Things start to change, and I’m like, the only thing to do is go and take care of it.”

Last year, Sofia Vergara took her body confidence to a new level by appearing nude in a shower scene in the spy thriller Bent and later posing naked for the cover of Women’s Health magazine. In the accompanying magazine interview, the Modern Family star said she has embraced the changes in her body as she gets older.

“I want to look my age, but I want to look great. I think if you are obsessed with this ‘I want to look younger’ thing, you’re going to go crazy,” Sofia Vergara said, per Today.

But Vergara, who works out with a trainer three to four times a week, described her gym time as “torture,” and made it clear that she only works out to stay healthy and not to get “cut abs.”

“I don’t have abs because I’m not ‘I need to be like a fit model with a perfect body. That would take too much effort!” Sofia Vergara added.

Modern Family airs Wednesdays on ABC.