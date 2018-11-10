Heidi Klum Shows Off Her Underwear In A Plunging Bodysuit

Heidi posed in her lingerie for a new photo.

Supermodel Heidi Klum is showing off her underwear in a new snap shared on Instagram. The star posted a new photo of herself posing for the camera in a plunging bodysuit on her account on November 10, which showed her flaunting a skin-tight lingerie piece from her own underwear line, Heidi Klum Intimates.

The upload featured Klum striking a pose on a blue sofa with her long hair down and over her shoulders. The America’s Got Talent judge gave a sultry stare at the camera while giving her followers a peek at the look from her lingerie line.

The plunging black bodysuit perfectly showcased the mom of four’s toned middle with mesh inserts across the torso while her long toned legs were also on display as she struck a pose during the skin-baring photo shoot.

Klum then confirmed that the underwear piece is taken from her own line in the caption and admitted that she was enjoying a “lazy Saturday” lounging around in the skin-tight bodysuit.

“Lazy Saturday in @heidiklumintimates #ad,” the model wrote, tagging the official account of her line.

Heidi Klum Intimates also shared the photo on their Instagram page, where they revealed that the skimpy bodysuit can actually be work as inner-wear and outerwear.

“Cross the style boundaries between inner-wear and outerwear with the art of casual sexiness,” the account captioned the stunning photo. “The Heidi Klum Intimates collection has been designed to effortlessly work with every woman’s closet.”

Speaking about her line of intimates during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show earlier this year, Heidi revealed that she’ll continue to model in her underwear for as long as she wants after being asked if, because she’s now in her mid-40s, she should cover up more.

“Sometimes people say you’re 44, you’re turning 45, why are you not giving the baton to someone else?” Klum told DeGeneres of continuing to pose in her underwear, per Daily Mail. “But I always think there’s a lot of women my age… 50, 60, 70… What? Do we have an expiration date? Can we not also still feel sexy?”

The star also revealed her lingerie secrets to Us Weekly, where she admitted that she’s a big fan of lace underwear.

“I love lace. I’m not a cotton person necessarily,” she told the outlet. “I have cotton in my line because a lot of people do love that, but I like to see the lace. I’m definitely a lace person.”

The latest lingerie snap comes just days after the Inquisitr reported that the star shared a throwback snap on her Instagram account that featured her showing off some serious skin.

The photoshoot upload gave Heidi’s millions of followers a look at her posing in a fun sparkly green bikini during an old shoot with photographer Ellen von Unwerth.