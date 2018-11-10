Kendall Jenner Hurries Back To Her Home In California Shortly After Attending VSFS18 And Revolve Awards

After rocking the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2018 and attending the Revolve Awards in Vegas shortly afterward, Kendall Jenner rushed back to her home in California amid the wildfire evacuations.

While Kendall Jenner was busy with her modeling duties and attending the Revolve Awards– where she was honored with the Icon of the Year award — her family members were facing some serious troubles related to the spreading wildfire because of which they had to evacuate their homes.

Kendall Jenner received her accolade at the ceremony, posed for a few photos, and headed back to California to be with her family, per a report by People.

Despite her back-to-back engagements which were obviously very tiring, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star still managed to look very fresh at the awards ceremony. She stunned everyone in a black strapless knee-length dress that featured a feathered neckline, as reported by ET. She completed her look with pointed-toe clear sandals.

Since Thursday night, October 8, Kendall’s family has been forced to evacuate their Calabasas and Malibu homes. Sister Kim Kardashian posted many videos and photos on her Instagram at the time of evacuation and also posted that she entered Kendall’s pantry.

As earlier reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian was also forced to evacuate her house. She also took to her Instagram and shared a photo of her car loaded with luggage and said that she “prays everyone is kept safe and protected from these fires.”

Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian also made an announcement on her Instagram and assured her fans that she and her kids are safe. “I am with (brother) Rob, Dream and True and I am up keeping watch! Saying prayers and thanking all of the brave firefighters who risk their lives for us,” she wrote.

Kendall’s parent Caitlyn Jenner was the worst affected in the whole family, whose sprawling Malibu hilltop house was completely engulfed by the wildfire. According to a report by the Daily Mail, Caitlyn Jenner had been living in the home since 2015 and the house was featured in her reality series a number of times.

Shortly after the evacuation, Caitlyn Jenner took to Instagram posted a video where she looked visibly upset, but told her fans about the situation and informed everyone that she and her family were safe, per the Daily Mail.

At the time when she posted the video, she didn’t know about the condition of the house. Caitlyn’s fiancee Sophia Hutchins — who was also featured in the video — said that they are safe, and “that’s all that matters.”

Since Kendall has been very busy with other things lately, she didn’t post anything related to the fire or her family’s evacuation on Instagram yet. But now that she is back to her home in California, fans are keeping an eye on her account to see if she posts any update or not.