‘Married… With Children’ Now Available On Hulu

All 11 seasons of 'Married… with Children' are now available for streaming on Hulu.

If you are currently in the market for a new series you can binge from start to finish through, Hulu may just have the answer as they recently dropped all 11 seasons of Married… with Children into their streaming library.

As Decider reminds us, Married… with Children was a very unique and controversial sitcom when it made its debut on April 5, 1987. With 11 seasons under its belt, the series aired on Fox for a decade with the final episode airing in 1997.

This hilarious family sitcom made its debut during a time when other well-known sitcoms were currently airing including Family Ties, Growing Pains, and Who’s the Boss? According to Decider, the series was considered a “scummy spin-off” of the typical family sitcom viewers had grown accustomed to.

The series starred Ed O’Neill and Katey Sagal as Al and Peggy Bundy. The series focused on the struggles of maintaining a family in the Chicago suburbs. At the time, Fox was the only network fit to handle the controversial series.

For those unfamiliar with the show’s history, there was an episode deemed so inappropriate and controversial, Fox pulled it from the line-up and never aired it on their network. Episode 10 of Season 3 titled “I’ll See You In Court,” was aired several years after the series ended as a special on Fox’s counterpart FX in 2002. The controversial episode is available for streaming – along with the rest of the series – on Hulu.

In today’s society, the subject matter of the series (or any of the episodes for that matter) would not be such a controversial issue. In fact, the theme of the series is comparable Showtime’s hit series Shameless. This is arguably why Sagal was able to transition so flawlessly into the cast of Shameless for the latest season of the Showtime series.

For subscribers who enjoy binging through a sitcom from the 80’s or 90’s, Married… with Children is one of many currently available for streaming in the Hulu library. Other sitcoms you can binge through include:

Perfect Strangers

Family Matters

Cheers

Wings

Frasier

Notably, there are several older sitcoms on Hulu as well including I Love Lucy and The Brady Bunch.

Every episode of Married…with Children hits Hulu – CNET Cuddle up with Al and Peggy this weekend. https://t.co/fdjy3BEkus via @bdnews24 #tech — #Bangladesh News 24 (#BreakingNews 24) (@bdnews24) November 9, 2018

It didn’t take long for Hulu subscribers to take to Twitter to express their excitement for the release of all 11 seasons of Married… with Children. Many subscribers joked about being unavailable until they binge through the entire series.

Well um “Married… With Children” is on Hulu so goodbye y’all! I’ll see you in 11 seasons — Simeon ???????? (@SimeonA703) November 10, 2018

Everyone try to remain calm but Hulu has the entirety of "Married… with Children" on streaming WITH the original Sinatra intro song. I said REMAIN CALM! #WhoaBundy #NOMAAM — Greg Kerekes (@SekerekGerg) November 10, 2018

Many fans of the series even went as far as tagging Hulu and thanking them for adding the Married… with Children to the library.

I really love @hulu thank you for putting Married With Children and King Of The Hill!! ???? — The Demon Wolf (@ShadowWolf035) November 10, 2018

Some pointed out that the streaming giant had done an incredible job with additions of older shows lately. Hulu also recently added King of the Hill to their streaming library, which was also well-received by their subscribers.

And now, Married…with Children. Hulu is the app that keeps on giving. ???? pic.twitter.com/1BOKQeA4bF — Daisy (@daisyvortiz) November 9, 2018

Hold up @hulu … King of The Hill AND Married With Children are now available??? Are you trying to make me go MIA for the rest of the year?! pic.twitter.com/9wWNc8WtAh — Goddess Valora Nov 10 ???? (@GoddessValora) November 10, 2018

In total, Married… with Children is 259 episodes in length.