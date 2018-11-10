Critics have mixed feelings about the latest addition to the 'Harry Potter' universe.

The newest addition to the Harry Potter film franchise – Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald – is set to release to theaters on November 16. Critic reviews, however, suggest the film is just not living up to all the hype.

Fantastic Beasts 2: The Crimes of Grindelwald is the 10th film to emerge from the famous and much beloved franchise. Unfortunately, it has also become the only one to ever receive a “Rotten” rating from Rotten Tomatoes.

The film’s official score on Rotten Tomatoes is 55, which is low enough to receive the sites undesirable “rotten” rating. This new addition to the Fantastic Beasts series follows famed magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) as he and his supporting cast of characters go on an adventure and try to keep infamous villain Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp) from succeeding with his evil plans.

According to the film’s review page on Rotten Tomatoes, Fantastic Beasts 2 received the lowest score ever to be given to a movie in the Harry Potter franchise. It’s closest competitor in the “rotten” department was Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, which received as score of 77, and Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them with a score of 74.

The reviews from critics who had the opportunity to check out the film prior to its release have pretty mixed feelings about the film. There are some who absolutely love the film, but the majority of critics felt that the film, while not horrible, didn’t live up to the hype.

A common consensus among reviewers is that creators shoved far too much lore and stuffed too many characters into one film. The excessive amount of characters really muddied up the plot line and made the film confusing and difficult to follow, according to the critics.

While an excess of subplots and characters seem to be weighing the film down, the review does give credit where credit is due. The review notes the special effects, primary story line, and acting are superb and ultimately saved the film from being a total dud.

#FantasticBeasts is "the noisiest, most rhythmless, and least coherent entry in the Wizarding World saga since Alfonso Cuarón first gave the franchise its sea legs in 2004" writes @barkerrant https://t.co/ZZOKfmigtw — Variety (@Variety) November 9, 2018

With all the early reviews from critics being so varied, it’s hard to say what the response from the audiences will be once the film releases next week. Die hard Harry Potter fans of the series are likely to love the film in spite of its supposed shortcomings out of loyalty to the franchise. Newer fans to the Harry Potter universe, however, may find the film to be confusing and overwhelming, per early critic reviews.

Fantastic Beasts 2: The Crimes of Grindelwald hits theaters on Friday, November 16.